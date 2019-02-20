Railways set up abandoned engine with selfie corner at Tatanagar station

Jamshedpur People are getting informed about rich history of Indian Railway through it’s property heritage display. Oldest engines are on display at Tatanagar railway station to attract people with telling development stories.

An alternative current (AC) electric locomotive has been installed at the Tatanagar railway station. This goods train engine was used between Rajkharsawan to Kendposi railway station on December 22, 1981 for the first time. After end of the engine’s life, (around 35 years) it has now been made on display for public since Sunday.

Oldest steam engine, used for iron ore transportation from Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Chiria mine after 1912, was installed at Chakradhapur railway stations earlier. The Chakradharpur divisional rail authority is planning to install another oldest used locomotive for iron ore transportation at Tata Steel’s Joda mine. Such engines would be on display at Rourkela and other railway station.

Senior divisional commercial manager (SDCM), Chakradharpur rail, Bhaskar said that the railway was planning to have its heritage at various stations to make people aware about its rich history.

“Railway authority is having negotiation with Tata Steel officials to let install the oldest engine, used at the company’s Joda mine. Through these historic properties’ display people will be informed about Indian railways development story. It will develop public attachment with railways”, the SDCM said.

Passengers at Tatanagar railway station are going through the beauty and technology of the 118.8 tone weight, 21 metre long, 3 metre wide, manufactured at Chitrangan (West Bengal), 20001 WUG5 goods train engine on display since Sunday last.

The engine was started running between Rajkharsawan to Kendposi station on December 22, 1981 with 3850 horse power and 105 KM speed per hour. Several passengers, especially who are waiting for their train, have been enjoying the this heritage of Indian railways.

The SDCM said that railway was the best example of running Indian democratic system of secular principle on wheels. Passengers of all caste and creed enjoy their journey without considering each other’s religion. The Indian railway history speaks about country’s development story on its wheels, the officer said.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 13:22 IST