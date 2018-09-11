Ranchi’s RIMS premises among largest breeding pockets for dengue, chikungunya

The premises of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS) is among the largest breeding pockets in Ranchi for dengue and chikungunya, health department officials said after an inspection on Monday.

This is part of the findings of a report by state entomologist Sagya Singh who, along with other officials, conducted an inspection in auxiliary nurse mid-wife (ANM) quarters, the OPD building terrace, boys hostel number 2, 5 and 6, girls’ hostel, doctor’s colony and BSC nursing hostel.

At the ANM staff quarters, out of 54 overhead containers, 44 were found positive for the larvae of malaria, dengue and chikungunya mosquitoes, the report said, adding that 60 families stay in the quarters. At the terrace of the OPD building, 10 discarded containers were checked, of which, 4 tested positive for all the three diseases, it said.

At the doctor’s colony, 30 houses were checked, of which 12 were found as the breeding pockets for the mosquitoes. Out of 140 containers in these houses, 40 tested positive. Several discarded tyres were found near the gate of the nursing hostel which was also found positive for breeding of the Aedes mosquito.

“At the hostel, the unused containers and overhead tanks were found without lids, which are potential breeding pockets,” the report said.

There were no dustbins at all the inspected boys’ hostel and the nursing staff hostel, as per the report. There were overhead unused containers and overhead container without lids was also found in all boys’ hostel, it said. At Boys hostel number 6, eight containers were checked, of which, three tested positive. There was an unused drum water, a cement tank with ‘heavy breeding’ of mosquitoes. The disposable plates strewn at the backyard of the hostel could be potential breeding pockets, the report said.

At the girl’s hostel, there was ‘heavy breeding’ in the non-functional water fountain. The report said the team checked 16 containers, of which, eight tested positive. The water stagnation in front of the gate was also found positive for Aedes breeding.

RIMS director RK Shrivastava said that a representation was sent to Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to remove larvae and clean the premises besides regular fogging.

“We are taking every possible step to prevent breeding of vector carrying mosquitoes. Measures like regular spraying and putting bleaching powder are being taken for cleaning and disinfecting,” he said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:36 IST