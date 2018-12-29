Scams, self-promotion only achievements of Raghubar government: Soren

Hitting out at the Raghubar Das government on its completion of four years, leader of opposition Hemant Soren on Friday said that the major achievements of the incumbent BJP-led government includes a series of scams and self-promotion by chief minister Raghubar Das by splurging public money.

Addressing reporters at his residence, soon after the chief minister put forth a host of achievements on completion of four years of his government, Soren said that information about several scams are coming out in public domain and all those responsible would be booked once the UPA government comes to power in the state in 2019.

“The government is spending crores of rupees in advertisements and putting up hoardings for its self-promotion. An RTI has shown the government has spent Rs 325 crore on promotion in four years. But people can see through how public money is being looted. The 2019 assembly election is not very far. People are waiting to overthrow the BJP government. We will take account of all expenditures once we come to power,” said Soren.

The former chief minster listed land scam, scam in Jharcraft, liquor and mining scams as some of the major scams where irregularities have been reported.

“Earlier, I was being accused of playing the opposition. But now even the CAG has said in its report about the irregularities in payment worth crores by Jharcraft for purchase of quilts. The chief minister had formed a committee to probe the payments. What happened to the probe? The chief minister has not taken any action as the people involved had publicly threatened to spill the beans,” Soren said.

Countering the claims of the chief minister that this government has remained taint-free and around 350 government officials have been arrested in one year, Soren said the chief minister was in fact saving senior officers against whom the CBI was conducting inquiries.

“I can say with authority that a file of the CBI against a very senior officer is lying on table of the chief minister for about one year. Why is the chief minister sitting on the file?” Soren asked, adding that he would reveal the name of the officer at an opportune time.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:41 IST