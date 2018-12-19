Tej Pratap visits RIMS to meet his father Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday visited the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, to meet his ailing, incarcerated father.

Tej Pratap spent more than two hours with his father and spoke with doctors about Prasad’s health condition. “My father is like God for me,” said Tej Pratap, 29, outside the hospital premises. He said that his father advised him “to be united and live with strength”.

Referring to his divorce case, Tej Pratap said, “The matter is before the court.” The former minister had hit the headlines in November for seeking divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, barely six months after they wed. He cited incompatibility and cruelty as grounds for divorce.

Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya on May 12. She is the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai and daughter of senior RJD leader and MLA Chandrika Rai.

Prasad had recently moved the Jharkhand High Court, seeking bail. He had been convicted in three fodder scam cases, and sentenced to varied terms of imprisonment. The RJD leader filed the petitions on the grounds that his party required his presence to prepare for the 2019 general elections. The high court is yet to hear the bail plea.

