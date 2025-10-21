₹50,000 salary in Mumbai: Reddit users say shared homes and suburbs are the only way to afford rent

A recent Reddit thread has sparked a debate over whether a ₹50,000 monthly salary is enough to live independently in Mumbai, particularly in the city’s pricey south Mumbai areas. Housing costs dominated the discussion, with one user advising newcomers to avoid expensive localities like Powai or Lower Parel and instead consider more affordable suburbs such as Thane or Navi Mumbai.

Most commenters agreed that living alone in Mumbai on ₹50,000 is nearly impossible unless one shares accommodation or moves far from the city centre.

“Start with a roommate and get a feel for the city first. Then decide what rental situation will work for you,” one user suggested. However, several pointed out that cheaper neighbourhoods often come with the hidden cost of long commutes, sometimes stretching two to three hours a day.

A Hyderabad-based Redditor had posted on the social platform that “he had received a job offer from a firm in Mumbai (the office is located in FORT and I'll have to WFO daily). While I am already negotiating with them, I was just wondering if the current offer was too less considering how I have heard a lot about how expensive Mumbai is. My office timings are from 4 pm to 12 am, would that make travel easier? The company also has a drop-off facility, so I'll only have to spend for one-way travel.”

The Reddit post went viral with some users suggesting that surviving on ₹50,000 is possible if one is careful with expenses.

“ ₹50k is enough, just don’t overspend or do unnecessary expenses and you’re set,” user said, adding that a frugal lifestyle could make ends meet.

Others, however, pointed out that such a salary leaves almost no scope for savings, and quality of life can quickly become a trade-off between affordability and convenience. “You won’t have a lot of savings though,” the user said.

Is it possible to reside in South Mumbai with a ₹ 50,000 monthly salary? Among the comments on the Reddit post, housing emerged as the biggest concern. One Redditor warned against choosing expensive areas like Powai or Lower Parel, recommending instead that newcomers explore more affordable suburbs such as Thane or Navi Mumbai.

In South Mumbai, even modest 1 BHK apartments in areas like Charni Road, Marine Lines can cost more than half of such a salary in rent alone, according to local brokers.

“There are 1BHK apartments in older buildings or in over 10-year-old buildings around Charni Road and Marine Lines available for ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 a month. For someone earning ₹50,000, that would leave about ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 for other expenses. I’m not a financial advisor, but I think it’s manageable. Lifestyle choices are subjective, and as your career progresses, your income will likely rise faster than your rent, gradually widening the gap and allowing more room for comfort and savings," said Ashwin Shah, a real estate consultant from South Mumbai.

"If you ask me realistically, it makes more sense to reside in suburbs where the individual can get a studio apartment for ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. The travel time will be higher, but one can think of coming close to work place as income level increases going further," Shah said.

Consider having a roommate or a flatmate A few Reddit users were of the opinion that residing alone in Mumbai on ₹50,000 is extremely difficult unless one shares accommodation or lives far from the city centre.

“Start with a roommate and get a feel of the city first. Then decide what rental situation will work for you,” one Reddit user suggested. Many pointed out that cheaper areas come with the hidden cost of long commutes, often two to three hours a day.

Which areas in Mumbai offer the most affordable rents? Within Mumbai city limits, some of the more affordable neighbourhoods include Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Mulund, Bhandup, Nahur, and Vikhroli, where monthly rents for a 1 BHK apartment generally range between ₹20,000 and ₹35,000.

A 2 BHK in these suburbs ranges from ₹35,000 to ₹60,000, depending on the location and amenities. According to local brokers, these western and eastern suburbs offer the most budget-friendly options for those who want to stay within the city.

For lower rents, peripheral areas like Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel offer 1 BHK apartments starting at ₹7,000 to ₹20,000. Those with a budget between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 can explore micro-markets such as Thane, Mira Road, Bhayander, Kalyan, or Dombivli. However, brokers caution that living in these areas may require commuting two to three hours daily if the workplace is located in Central Mumbai, South Mumbai or BKC.