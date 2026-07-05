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Aamir Khan's real estate portfolio: From Mumbai apartments to a Panchgani farmhouse

Aamir Khan, who married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, has built an extensive real estate portfolio with multiple properties in Mumbai

Published on: Jul 05, 2026 06:35 PM IST
By HT Real Estate News
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5, has built more than just a celebrated film career. Over the years, the actor has built an extensive real estate portfolio spanning luxury homes in Mumbai and a farmhouse in Panchgani.

A stake in a prime Bandra redevelopment project

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, has built an extensive real estate portfolio.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, has built an extensive real estate portfolio.

One of the most valuable assets in Aamir Khan's portfolio is his ownership of around 12 apartments in Mumbai's Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Pali Hill, Bandra, one of the city's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods.

The housing society is being redeveloped by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture between Wadhwa Group, Man Infraconstruction (MICL) and Chandak Group. The redevelopment is expected to transform the property into an ultra-luxury residential project featuring sea-facing apartments priced at over 1 lakh per sq ft, according to a report by Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Also Read: ₹1 lakh per sq ft post redevelopment">Aamir Khan’s housing society will have luxury apartments priced above 1 lakh per sq ft post redevelopment

As part of the redevelopment, Aamir Khan is expected to receive a new set of apartments in the project.

Temporary move during redevelopment

Beyond Virgo Cooperative Housing Society and Wilnomona Apartments, Aamir Khan is also reported to own residences in Hill View, Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, along with a sea-facing home in Bandra, making him one of Bollywood's more significant residential property owners in Mumbai.

A countryside retreat in Panchgani

Away from the city, Aamir Khan reportedly owns a farmhouse in Panchgani, a popular hill station in Maharashtra. Spread over roughly two acres, the property is reportedly valued at around 7 crore and serves as a private retreat from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle.

 
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Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
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