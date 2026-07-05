Aamir Khan's real estate portfolio: From Mumbai apartments to a Panchgani farmhouse

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5, has built more than just a celebrated film career. Over the years, the actor has built an extensive real estate portfolio spanning luxury homes in Mumbai and a farmhouse in Panchgani.

A stake in a prime Bandra redevelopment project

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, has built an extensive real estate portfolio.

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One of the most valuable assets in Aamir Khan's portfolio is his ownership of around 12 apartments in Mumbai's Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Pali Hill, Bandra, one of the city's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods.



The housing society is being redeveloped by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture between Wadhwa Group, Man Infraconstruction (MICL) and Chandak Group. The redevelopment is expected to transform the property into an ultra-luxury residential project featuring sea-facing apartments priced at over ₹1 lakh per sq ft, according to a report by Hindustan Times Real Estate.



Also Read: ₹1 lakh per sq ft post redevelopment">Aamir Khan’s housing society will have luxury apartments priced above ₹1 lakh per sq ft post redevelopment



As part of the redevelopment, Aamir Khan is expected to receive a new set of apartments in the project.

Temporary move during redevelopment

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the redevelopment, the actor leased four apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill locality in 2025. The apartments, located in Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road, were rented for a five-year period ending in 2030.



Also Read: ₹24.5 lakh rent per month">Aamir Khan leases four flats near Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary address in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for ₹24.5 lakh rent per month



The lease carries a reported monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh, a security deposit of over ₹1.46 crore and a 5% annual rent escalation. The temporary residence is located about 750 metres from Shah Rukh Khan's temporary home, where the superstar has been staying while his iconic bungalow, Mannat, undergoes renovation, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported earlier. A growing Mumbai portfolio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the redevelopment, the actor leased four apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill locality in 2025. The apartments, located in Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road, were rented for a five-year period ending in 2030.



Also Read: ₹24.5 lakh rent per month">Aamir Khan leases four flats near Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary address in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for ₹24.5 lakh rent per month



The lease carries a reported monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh, a security deposit of over ₹1.46 crore and a 5% annual rent escalation. The temporary residence is located about 750 metres from Shah Rukh Khan's temporary home, where the superstar has been staying while his iconic bungalow, Mannat, undergoes renovation, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported earlier. A growing Mumbai portfolio {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond Virgo Cooperative Housing Society and Wilnomona Apartments, Aamir Khan is also reported to own residences in Hill View, Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, along with a sea-facing home in Bandra, making him one of Bollywood's more significant residential property owners in Mumbai.

A countryside retreat in Panchgani

Away from the city, Aamir Khan reportedly owns a farmhouse in Panchgani, a popular hill station in Maharashtra. Spread over roughly two acres, the property is reportedly valued at around ₹7 crore and serves as a private retreat from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle.