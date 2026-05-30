Airbnb leases 46,437 sq ft for GCC at DLF Cybercity Gurugram for 61.5 lakh monthly rent

Airbnb has leased 46,437 sq ft of office space for its Global Capability Centre (GCC) at DLF Cybercity in Gurugram at a monthly rent of ₹61.53 lakh under a five-year lease agreement, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Airbnb has leased 46,437 sq ft of office space for its Global Capability Centre (GCC) at DLF Cybercity in Gurugram. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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The company has taken space in DLF Cybercity, Building No. 5 (Tower A), owned by DLF Cyber City Developers Limited. The lease commenced on October 1, 2025, at a rental rate of ₹132.5 per sq ft per month. Airbnb has also paid a security deposit of ₹5.54 crore. The agreement includes a 5% escalation clause, according to the lease documents.

In addition, Airbnb will pay ₹2.85 lakh per month for 38 car parking spaces at a rate of ₹7,500 per slot. Any additional parking spaces will be charged at ₹8,500 per month each, the documents showed.



Global Capability Centers are offshore or remote centers companies use for technology, operations, analytics, finance, and support functions.

“Airbnb's expansion at DLF Cybercity reflects the momentum we are witnessing in India's commercial real estate market. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have moved beyond simple back offices to become the primary engine driving premium institutional leasing. Tech leaders committing to long-term, high-value leases at over ₹130 per sq ft proves that the appetite for top-tier grade-A infrastructure remains robust,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.

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{{^usCountry}} An email has been sent to both DLF and Airbnb. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An email has been sent to both DLF and Airbnb. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

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Airbnb, which connects property owners and travellers for short-term stays, has rolled out a comprehensive suite of services designed to manage end-to-end aspects of a user's trip. The platform has introduced a range of new offerings, including in-app car rentals, grocery deliveries, airport pickups, and luggage storage.



Airbnb will continue to invest and play the "long game" in India, one of the fastest-growing global markets driven by a rising middle class and travel-hungry Gen Z, CEO Brian Chesky told PTI in an interview earlier this month.



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Chesky, who is also the company's co-founder, outlined a long-term vision for the Indian market, highlighting the company's continued investments in the region to cater to a growing base of domestic travellers.



"My approach in India is to play the long game, to really invest in the country, to invest in the community, and let everyone in India know that Airbnb's here to stay. It's one of the (markets) I'm most focused on. It's one of those I expect to grow the fastest. And I think one day it will be one of the biggest markets in the world on Airbnb," Chesky said.

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Highlighting that India already houses Airbnb's largest corporate office outside the US, Chesky told PTI that the country is poised for heavy future investment as the platform takes the market "very, very seriously".

GCCs and flex operators dominate office demand in first quarter of 2026

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and flex have emerged as the biggest drivers of office demand, with respective shares of 45.5% and 25.9% in the first quarter of 2026. At the city level, Bengaluru led with a 24.8% share of Q1 leasing volumes, followed by Mumbai with 19.5% and Hyderabad with 16.8%. Pune had a healthy 14.5% share, with Delhi NCR following at 14.2%, the report noted.



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