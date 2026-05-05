Concentrix inks 5-year lease for 1.6 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram at ₹1.53 crore monthly rent

Concentrix Daksh Services India Private Limited has leased 1.6 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram at a monthly rent of ₹1.53 crore for a five-year term, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Concentrix Daksh Services India Private Limited has leased 1.6 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram at a monthly rent of ₹1.53 crore. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The company has taken six floors in Sector 32, with a chargeable area of 1.61 lakh sq ft. The lease commenced on February 4, 2026, at a rental rate of ₹95 per sq ft per month, with a total monthly outgo of ₹1.53 crore. The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹6.12 crore and a rent escalation clause of 15% every three years, the documents showed.

As part of the deal, the landlord will provide 173 parking spaces on a right-to-use basis at no additional cost, the documents showed.

An email has been sent to Concentrix Daksh Services India Private Limited. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

“Concentrix Daksh’s commitment to 1.6 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram’s Sector 32 is a powerful signal for the commercial real estate market. Despite the rapid rise of AI-driven automation, this expansion by a global customer experience leader highlights that physical infrastructure remains a mechanical necessity for scaling sophisticated operations,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.

Similar commercial leasing transactions in Gurugram Earlier this year, IBM India Private Limited had leased 2.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram for a total rent of ₹180 crore for 10 years, according to a document accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: IBM India leases 2.3 lakh sq ft in Gurugram for ₹180 crore over 10 years

The technology major had leased spaces on floors 7 to 12 of Tower 4 at Intellion Park in Sector 59. The lease had been signed with Mikado Realtors Private Limited, a Tata Group Company (Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd), as the landlord, the document showed.

The chargeable area of 2,30,378 sq ft had been leased at a monthly rent of ₹1.25 crore at ₹54.5 per sq ft per month, and the lease commenced on September 22, 2025.

Co-working space operator TableSpace Technologies Pvt Ltd also leased 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 crore earlier this year, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Last year, US tech major Google signed one of the largest office leasing deals of 2025, taking around 617,000 sq ft at Atrium Place in Gurugram, according to media reports. The property, developed jointly by DLF and Hines, reflects the company’s continued expansion in India’s office real estate market.

Also Read: Zomato leases 2.7 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram for ₹2.3 crore monthly rent