Zomato leases 2.7 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram for ₹2.3 crore monthly rent

Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, has leased seven floors (2.78 lakh sq ft) in Gurugram’s Intellion Park for a monthly rent of ₹2.33 crore, according to lease deed documents accessed by Propstack. Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, has leased seven floors (2.78 lakh sq ft) in Gurugram’s Intellion Park for a monthly rent of ₹2.33 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo)

The food delivery and quick commerce major has taken the space at Intellion Park (TRIL IT City) in Sector 59, Gurugram. The lease has been signed with Mikado Realtors Private Limited as the landlord, the document showed.

The leased premises comprise the ground floor and floors four to nine, with a total chargeable area of 2,78,249 sq ft. The lease commenced in October 2025, the document showed.

Zomato will be paying ₹84 per sq ft per month. The company has also paid a security deposit equivalent to six months’ rent, as per the document.

The lease term is 4 years and 11 months, with a rent escalation of 15% after 3 years. The lease agreement also includes a three-year lock-in period, during which neither the tenant nor the landlord can terminate the contract, the document showed.

The lease provides a rent-free fit-out period of six months and 14 days, allowing the tenant time to customise and prepare the office space before rental payments commence, the document showed.

The transaction also includes 371 car parking spaces, calculated at one parking space per 750 square feet.

Also Read: Adani Logistics Ltd leases 66,250 sq ft warehousing space near Mumbai to DMart in 28-year deal worth over ₹100 crore

A list of questions has been sent to Zomato and Mikado Realtors. The story will be updated if a response is received.

“Zomato’s 2.7 lac sft lease at Intellion Park is a big move for the NCR office market. While much of the recent office absorption has been driven by Global Capability Centers (GCCs), seeing a homegrown giant like Zomato consolidate and expand on such a massive scale signals robust confidence in the domestic tech ecosystem,” said, Raja Seetharaman, cofounder Propstack.

“For Gurugram, specifically the Golf Course Extension Road corridor, this validates the area as a premier hub for top-tier talent and corporate headquarters,” Seetharaman said.

Previous transactions by Zomato Earlier, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, had leased a large warehouse space measuring 5.53 lakh sq ft in Bhiwandi, Thane district, near Mumbai, for approximately ₹1.7 crore per month.

Also Read: Zomato leases 84,157 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹85 crore

The warehouse was leased from Zuijin Developers Private Limited for a period of four years and seven months. As per the lease agreement, the handover was scheduled for September 1, 2025, followed by a rent-free fit-out period of 150 days to enable the tenant to set up and operationalise the facility.

Also Read: Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for ₹1.7 crore monthly rent

Last year, the company also leased 84,157 square feet of commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for a total rent of ₹85 crore over five years. As per the agreement, the monthly rent for the first three years is fixed at ₹1.34 crore, while for the remaining 24 months, it will increase to ₹1.54 crore.