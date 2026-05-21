Nissin ABC Logistics leases 3.8 lakh sq ft warehousing space near Gurugram for ₹65 lakh monthly rent

Nissin ABC Logistics Private Limited has leased 3.85 lakh sq ft of warehouse space near Gurugram in Jhajjar, Haryana, at a monthly rent of around ₹65.57 lakh for five years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Nissin ABC Logistics has leased 3.85 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Jhajjar near Gurugram at a monthly rent of ₹65.57 lakh for five years, documents showed. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexel Photo)

The lease commenced on April 1, 2026. The warehouse has a chargeable area of 385,704 sq ft and has been leased at a rental rate of ₹17 per sq ft per month, taking the monthly rent to about ₹65.57 lakh, the documents showed.

The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹2.62 crore and a 5% annual rental escalation clause. The landlord is Graas Warehousing Corporation, the documents showed.

A list of questions has been shared with Nissin ABC Logistics and Graas Warehousing Corporation. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Also Read: CCI Group to invest ₹227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing in Gurugram

Previous transactions Earlier, Blue Dart Express Limited had leased a warehouse spanning 6 lakh sq. ft in Gurugram for a nine-year term at a monthly rent of ₹1.02 crore.

The warehouse, located on Pataudi Road, Gurugram, is owned by ASD Hotels & Resorts LLP. The lease commenced on June 15, 2025. The chargeable area of the warehouse is 5,83,660 sq. ft, accompanied by a parking area of 1,18,960 sq. ft, the documents showed.

In April 2026, DHL Supply Chain India Private Limited leased 97,000 sq ft of warehouse space at Plot 1A, Sector 72, Behrampur, in Haryana, from PD Enterprises at a rental rate of ₹22 per sq ft per month. The deal translates to a monthly rent of around ₹21.3 lakh for a three-year tenure, as per Zapkey.

In March 2026, TTK Prestige Limited leased 120,125 sq ft of warehouse space in Village Kulana, Jhajjar, Haryana, from Palra Estate Private Limited at a rental rate of ₹19 per sq ft per month. The agreement carries a monthly rent of around ₹22.8 lakh and has been signed for a tenure of 119 months, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Last April, Logistics and supply chain company, CCI Group, announced a total investment of ₹227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of Grade A warehousing facility in Gurugram.

Also Read: Zomato expands supply chain with ₹43.9 crore warehouse lease in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for five yearsWarehousing segment across the top eight markets crossed 19.3 million sq ft in Jan-March 2026

According to Knight Frank India’s report titled India Industrial and Warehousing Market Report – Q1 2026, warehousing transactions across India’s eight primary markets totalled 19.3 million sq ft during January–March 2026, registering 15% year-on-year growth.

Mumbai led the market during the quarter, with warehousing transactions rising 66% year-on-year to 7.4 million sq ft, reinforcing its position as India’s largest warehousing hub. Ahmedabad and Kolkata recorded sharp increases of 92% and 440%, respectively, largely due to a lower base effect. Bengaluru and NCR posted steady growth of 27% and 7%, reflecting stable occupier demand.