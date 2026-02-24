Prozo adds 1.5 lakh sq ft warehousing capacity near Bengaluru, takes Karnataka portfolio to 12 facilities

Logistics and supply chain platform Prozo expanded its warehousing footprint in Karnataka by adding two new multi-client fulfilment centres in Hoskote, located about 29 km east of Bengaluru. The facilities together add 1.51 lakh sq ft to the company’s regional portfolio, Ashvini Jakhar, founder and CEO of Prozo, told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Logistics firm Prozo has added two multi-client fulfilment centres in Hoskote, about 29 km east of Bengaluru, expanding its Karnataka footprint by 1.51 lakh sq ft, CEO Ashvini Jakhar. (File Photo )

The new facilities, spread across 75,000 sq ft and 76,000 sq ft respectively, bring Prozo’s total facility count in Karnataka to 12. Across the country, the company now operates over 50 fulfilment centres spanning more than 3 million sq ft, the company said.



“Brands across sectors are reviewing their supply chains with a sharper focus on changing consumer demand, reliability, accuracy, and operational depth. Our expansion in Karnataka reflects this shift. Facilities of this scale allow us to support fast-moving networks with stronger process discipline, better visibility, and a more predictable operating environment. As demand patterns evolve across South India, we are strengthening the infrastructure companies need to operate with confidence and consistency,” Jakhar said.

By integrating AI-led forecasting, SLA intelligence, and multi-channel orchestration, these centres enhance our ability to deliver precision at scale and design networks that are more resilient, responsive, and future-ready. It also supports meaningful employment and helps nurture local talent in India’s evolving supply-chain ecosystem, he said.



Hoskote has steadily evolved into a preferred warehousing micro-market due to its proximity to NH-75, industrial clusters in east Bengaluru and access to dense urban consumption zones. Rising e-commerce penetration, omnichannel retail strategies and faster delivery expectations are driving occupiers toward well-connected peripheral hubs such as Hoskote, the company said in a statement.

According to a report by JLL, India’s warehousing sector surpassed 610 million sq ft of total stock as of 2025, with the top eight Tier I markets, NCR Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, accounting for 82% of the total stock at 498 million sq ft. The 14 emerging Tier II cities, including Lucknow, Chandigarh–Rajpura, Kochi and Nagpur, together hosted 112 million sq ft.