DHL leases 3.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space near Chennai for ₹77 lakh monthly rent

DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd has leased a 3.5 lakh sq ft warehousing space near Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹77 lakh for 11 months, according to documents accessed by Propstack. DHL Supply Chain India has leased a 3.5 lakh sq ft warehouse near Chennai for ₹77 lakh per month on an 11-month term, documents from Propstack show.

The facility is located at Value Spaces Logistics and Industrial Park in Polivakkam, Thiruvallur district, around 47 km from Chennai.

The warehousing space commands a rent of ₹22 per sq ft per month, with a security deposit of ₹2.3 crore. The lease officially commenced on December 15, 2025, the document showed. The rent will increase by 5% each year, the Leave and License agreement said.

The fresh lease, covering an 11-month tenure, was registered with Value Spaces Logistics & Industrial Park as the landlord.

The lease officially commenced in two parts, one on November 15, 2025, and another on December 15, and DHL paid a security deposit of ₹2.3 crore. The transaction includes a 10-month lock-in period, the document showed.

An email query has been sent to DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd and Value Spaces Logistics & Industrial Park. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Previous transactions Last year, DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leased approximately 4.28 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹96.64 lakh in Indospace Industrial & Logistic Park, Vishnuvakkam.

The logistics provider had leased the space at ₹22.55 per sq ft per month for a year. The lease covers a carpet area of 4.05 lakh sq ft.

Earlier, DHL leased 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for over ₹32 crore. The property is located in a building named One Samruddhi Park, Bhiwandi, near the starting point of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, according to the documents.

Major warehousing transactions in 2025 Last year, Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), the industrial and logistics arm of the Welspun Group, acquired 107 acres across two strategic logistics hubs in Bengaluru, reinforcing its expansion plans in South India.

One of the key acquisitions is a 51-acre site in East Bengaluru’s Hoskote cluster, developed as a Proxima-grade logistics park serving 3PL operators, FMCG companies, and retail businesses. The location offers strong connectivity, including access to the upcoming Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, while remaining close to major business nodes such as Whitefield, KR Puram, Sarjapur, and Varthur.

In the same month, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply chain arm of food tech giant Zomato, secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for ₹43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Industrial and warehousing demand across India’s top eight cities remained robust in 2025, with leasing touching 36.9 million sq ft, marking a 16% year-on-year growth. Delhi-NCR led demand with a 24% share, followed closely by Chennai at 22%. On a quarterly basis, after a relatively subdued third quarter, Q4 2025 recorded about 10.4 million sq ft of leasing activity, with Chennai and Pune together accounting for 56% of the quarterly demand, a report by Colliers has said.

Third-party logistics (3PL) players continued to drive overall demand, contributing 32% of total leasing during the year, while engineering and e-commerce segments also saw strong traction. At the micro-market level, Bhiwandi in Mumbai led leasing activity in 2025 with around 4.9 million sq ft of Grade A space absorption, followed by Chakan–Talegaon in Pune and Oragadam in Chennai, each recording over 2.5 million sq ft of demand in their respective cities, it noted.