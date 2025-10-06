Blue Dart leases around 6 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Gurugram

Blue Dart Express Limited has leased a warehouse space in Gurugram spanning 6 lakh sq. ft for a nine-year term, at a monthly rent of ₹1.02 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Blue Dart Express Limited has leased a warehouse in Gurugram spanning 6 lakh sq. ft for a nine-year term (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The warehouse, located on Pataudi Road, Gurugram, is owned by ASD Hotels & Resorts LLP. The lease commenced on June 15, 2025. The chargeable area of the warehouse is 5,83,660 sq. ft, accompanied by a parking area of 1,18,960 sq. ft, the documents showed.

Blue Dart has paid a security deposit of ₹6.12 crore. The lease includes an annual escalation of 5%, the lease deed showed.

A set of queries have been emailed to Blue Dart. The story will be updated if a response is received. The landlord could not be reached.

Earlier this year, Logistics and supply chain company, CCI Group, had announced a total investment of ₹227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of Grade A warehousing facility in Gurugram, the company said in a statement.

Ikea also expanded its presence in North India with the launch of its first fully outsourced Central Distribution Centre (CDC) in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR. The 180,000 sq ft facility, located in Farrukh Nagar, has been developed in collaboration with global logistics provider Rhenus, the company had announced in Feb.

According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, in H1-2025, Delhi NCR saw warehouse leasing of 4.8 MSF, which was 18% higher on a YOY basis and 34% higher than H2-24. The Gurgaon sub-market dominated H1-25 leases with 47% share, followed by Farrukhnagar (27%), and Ghaziabad (19%).

During H1-25, E-commerce firms topped warehouse space take-up with a 30% share, followed by 3PL (25%) and automobile (19%) firms. Leasing by E-commerce enterprises in H1-25 expanded by 126% on a YOY basis. The spike in lease volumes by E-commerce firms is partially related to the forthcoming festival season and long-pending deals that were closed in H1-25.

Warehouse and industrial shed rentals rates have climbed by 3-5% across the Delhi NCR, with Palwal submarket seeing 11% YOY growth in warehouse rents. Land prices have soared by ~15-20% across the NCR region in the last 12 months, with Noida, Greater Noida, and Palwal topping with over 40% YOY appreciation, the report showed.