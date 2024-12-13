Alkem Laboratories promoter's wife purchases luxury apartment for 185 crore in Mumbai's Worli

Alkem Laboratories promoter Mritunjay Kumar Singh's wife, Seema Singh, has purchased a luxury apartment for ₹185 crore in the Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.



According to the documents, the apartment is spread across 14,866 sq ft and is located in an under-construction project named Lodha Sea Face being developed by listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group. Mumbai real estate: Alkem Laboratories promoter Mritunjay Kumar Singh's wife, Seema Singh, has purchased a luxury apartment for ₹ 185 crore in the Worli area of Mumbai (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The documents show that the luxury apartment is on the 30th floor and comes with 9 podium parking spaces. The transaction was registered on December 11, 2024, at a per sq ft rate of ₹1.24 lakh.

According to the documents, the offer date of possession is December 31, 2027, with a grace period extension of 18 months. Singh has paid ₹46.50 crore, and the balance will be paid in installments for the luxury apartment.

The stamp duty paid for the purchase of the apartment is ₹9.25 crore, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents further reveal.

"This is to apprise you that we hereby confirm the contents stated in your email. We further like to apprise you that this deal has been concluded," said Kunal Jain, Founder of KJ Legal Advocates and Advisors and Seema Singh's legal representative.

An email query sent to Macrotech Developers did not receive a response.

Worli is a luxury real estate hotspot

The project Lodha Sea Face is on the Worli Sea Face, which is close to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and faces the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Arabian Sea. The entire Worli Sea Face stretch has several under-construction luxury projects in the making.

Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects in the above ₹1 lakh per sq ft price range.

Another luxury project that has witnessed several transactions in the area is Oberoi Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty, where apartments are sold for above ₹1.40 lakh per sq ft. Several transactions of high-net-worth individuals have been registered in this particular building in the calendar year 2024.