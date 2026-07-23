All about Jeetendra's real estate playbook: From a 4.25-lakh Pali Hill bungalow to an 855-crore commercial deal

Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor has long been known as one of Bollywood's most astute real estate investors, quietly building a property portfolio that has appreciated enormously over the decades. The actor is back in the spotlight after revealing that the bungalow he bought in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill decades ago for just ₹4.25 lakh is now estimated by media reports to be worth around ₹450 crore.

Jeetendra Kapoor has long been known as one of Bollywood's most astute real estate investors, quietly building a property portfolio that has appreciated enormously over the decades. (HT Photo )

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Jeetendra recalled purchasing the property from the late actor Bharat Bhushan, who was facing financial difficulties at the time. Years later, redeveloping the bungalow yielded another remarkable windfall from the investment. According to a Hindustan Times report, Jeetendra accepted a developer's redevelopment proposal and revealed that the Burma teak wood used in the bungalow's construction alone fetched him nearly ₹11.5 lakh, almost three times what he paid for the entire property.

But the Pali Hill bungalow is only one chapter in Jeetendra's long association with real estate.

Over the years, the actor and his family have emerged as prominent participants in Mumbai's high-value property market, making strategic investments spanning residential homes, redevelopment opportunities, and commercial assets.

According to real estate experts who track the Mumbai market, Jeetendra's investment journey mirrors the evolution of the city's property market. While his early acquisitions were focused on premium residential properties, including the iconic Pali Hill bungalow and other homes across the city, his more recent transactions have increasingly involved commercially valuable land parcels and redevelopment opportunities, many of which were later monetised as land values surged.

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{{^usCountry}} Rather than chasing quick gains, Jeetendra's real estate strategy has largely been defined by long-term ownership, prime locations and timely exits, an approach that has cemented his reputation as one of Bollywood's most successful property investors, they say. Why is Jeetendra Kapoor's bungalow purchase in the news now? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than chasing quick gains, Jeetendra's real estate strategy has largely been defined by long-term ownership, prime locations and timely exits, an approach that has cemented his reputation as one of Bollywood's most successful property investors, they say. Why is Jeetendra Kapoor's bungalow purchase in the news now? {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Jeetendra recalled buying the Pali Hill bungalow in the 1980s, a milestone that came after spending much of his early life in a modest 20x10-foot room in a Mumbai chawl.

Recalling the purchase, the actor said, "Bharat Bhushan was a huge star in those days who had done films like Baiju Bawra. He came to me with the offer to buy his Pali Hill bungalow. When I spoke to my father, he said, 'Let's also buy a bungalow.' Until then, we had lived a very lower-middle-class life. Eight of us lived together in a 20x10 room in a chawl. I finally bought the bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh. What was even more shocking was that it came with a 3,450 sq ft plot at the same price."

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According to a Hindustan Times report, years later, when a developer approached him with a redevelopment proposal, Jeetendra agreed to the deal. He revealed that he earned nearly three times the bungalow's purchase price from the Burma teak wood used in its construction alone.

"You won't believe it, but when it was demolished, I received ₹11.5 lakh just for the Burma teak used in its construction. I had bought the entire bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh and earned ₹11.5 lakh from the wood alone," he said.

Pali Hill in Mumbai's Bandra West is among India's most expensive and sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its tree-lined streets, low-density character, heritage bungalows and luxury residences.

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With very few vacant land parcels remaining, most new developments come through redevelopment, making land exceptionally valuable. Home to several Bollywood celebrities, business families and industrialists, the locality continues to command some of the country's highest property prices, with luxury apartments often selling for over ₹1 lakh per sq ft and standalone bungalows valued at hundreds of crores.

Also Read: ₹855-crore deal tops Bollywood’s blockbuster property moves in 2025">Jeetendra Kapoor’s ₹855-crore deal tops Bollywood’s blockbuster property moves in 2025

Jeetendra Kapoor and the family's recent real estate transactions

Jeetendra Kapoor and his family have been among the most active Bollywood personalities in Mumbai's high-value real estate market over the past two years, executing transactions worth more than ₹1,400 crore.

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In May 2025, the veteran actor and his family sold a 2.39-acre land parcel in Andheri to NTT Global Data Centres for ₹855 crore through two family-owned firms—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.

The transaction, registered on May 29, 2025, was the largest real estate deal by a Bollywood family in 2025, in terms of value. The property housed Balaji IT Park and comprised three buildings with a total built-up area of around 4.9 lakh sq ft, according to property registration documents.

In June 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and his daughter, Ekta Kapoor, founder of Balaji Telefilms, sold a 2,149 sq ft apartment in Omkar 1973, Worli, for ₹12.25 crore. The apartment was sold at ₹57,003 per sq ft (carpet area) and included two car parking spaces.

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More recently, in January 2026, Jeetendra Kapoor and his son Tusshar Kapoor sold a commercial property in Chandivali, Mumbai, to NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan's NTT Group, for ₹559 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The transaction was executed through Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited and Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, further underscoring the Kapoor family's continued presence in Mumbai's commercial real estate market.

Also Read: ₹559 crore">Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor sell 11-storey Mumbai commercial property to NTT for ₹559 crore

Is Jeetendra Kapoor an avid real estate investor?

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Jeetendra Kapoor's interest in real estate extends well beyond his now-famous purchase of a Pali Hill bungalow. Over the past few years, the veteran actor and his family have featured prominently in Mumbai's high-value property market through a series of marquee residential and commercial transactions.

According to real estate experts, the Kapoor family's portfolio reflects a gradual evolution from residential investments to commercially valuable real estate. While Jeetendra's early investments included homes such as the Pali Hill bungalow, more recent transactions have involved income-generating commercial assets, strategic land holdings and redevelopment opportunities that were later monetised.

"Jeetendra's track record suggests he has been a patient, long-term investor rather than a frequent trader. His investments have benefited from Mumbai's sustained appreciation in prime land values, particularly in neighbourhoods where land is scarce, and redevelopment potential is high. However, these returns are the result of decades of holding and should not be viewed as representative of short-term real estate investing. Also, we have to understand that Kapoor is now in his 80s and may be planning his estate for future generations," said a leading real estate consultant, requesting anonymity.

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The consultant said that the value appreciation has been extraordinary.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Here’s why Bollywood stars invest in residential and commercial real estate

"If Jeetendra purchased the bungalow in the late 1960s or early 1970s, apartment prices in Bandra were around ₹100-150 per sq ft, while the Borivali-Dahisar belt was priced at ₹50-60 per sq ft. Based on the reported plot size of around 3,400 sq ft and prevailing land values in Pali Hill, the property could easily be worth around ₹500 crore today," the consultant said.