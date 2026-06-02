Anant Raj signs MoU with Haryana government to invest 20,000 crore in data centre infrastructure

Anant Raj Limited, a diversified infrastructure and real estate company with a growing presence in digital infrastructure and data center development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Haryana to invest ₹20,000 crore in the development of large-scale data center infrastructure across the state.



The MoU was signed at an event to mark the launch of the Make in Haryana Policy and other sectoral policies organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana. The event was chaired by Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, in the presence of Rao Narbir Singh, Minister of Industries & Commerce, Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Haryana.

Anant Raj Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana govt to invest ₹20,000 crore in the development of large-scale data center infrastructure across the state (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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In a statement on June 1, the company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to invest ₹20,000 crore in the development of large-scale data centre infrastructure across the state.

Anant Raj currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and is expanding its data centre footprint across Haryana. It aims to achieve a total capacity of 307 MW by 2031-32 across Manesar, Panchkula and Rai, supported by a planned capital expenditure of about $2.1 billion.

The proposed investment is over and above the company's existing and ongoing data centre expansion plans.

"The proposed investment will support the development of state-of-the-art data centres and digital infrastructure, further strengthening Haryana's position as a leading destination for technology-led investments and digital innovation," Anant Raj said in a statement.

What is the investment for?

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{{^usCountry}} The investment is aimed at supporting the growing demand for data storage, cloud services and digital connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investment is aimed at supporting the growing demand for data storage, cloud services and digital connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

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“The project is expected to generate approximately 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities while contributing significantly to the state’s digital economy and supporting the growing demand for data storage, cloud services and digital connectivity,” the company said.

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The investment aligns with the Government of Haryana’s vision under the newly launched Make in Haryana Policy, which aims to attract investments across emerging sectors and accelerate industrial and technological growth in the state, it said.

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Through initiatives led by the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC), Haryana continues to create a conducive ecosystem for investments in data centers, information technology and advanced infrastructure, the company said.

This planned investment is over and above Anant Raj’s existing and ongoing data center expansion plans and is expected to further strengthen the company’s digital infrastructure footprint.

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Earlier in November last year, the company had signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government for the development of new Data Center facilities and an IT Park in the state. Under this MoU, Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited (ARCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Limited, will invest approximately ₹4,500 crore, to be executed in two phases, towards building advanced Data Center infrastructure and cloud services.

The company currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and is expanding its data center footprint across Haryana. It aims to achieve a total capacity of 307 MW by FY32 across Manesar, Panchkula and Rai, supported by a planned capital expenditure of approximately $2.1 billion, the statement said.