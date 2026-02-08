Anant Raj ties up with Submer to develop data centres in India

Real estate firm Anant Raj Limited said on February 8 that its subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, has partnered with full-stack AI infrastructure provider Submer to develop fully operational, AI-ready data centres across the country. Anant Raj Limited said its subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud has partnered with Submer to develop fully operational, AI-ready data centres across India. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

The collaboration will enable the rapid deployment of high-density, energy-efficient computing platforms designed to support sovereign and enterprise AI workloads at scale, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed.



The partnership would help bring world-class liquid-cooling technology from Spain, and combine it with the robust infrastructure and operational support of India, it said.

With campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryana, the company is expanding from traditional colocation and cloud services into utility-grade AI infrastructure designed for high-density, GPU-intensive workloads, it said.

The announcement comes as the Union Budget 2026–27 lays a strong foundation for the AI data centre and semiconductor ecosystem, with these initiatives expected to significantly boost global cloud and AI data centre investments in India.



Amit Sarin, Managing Director, Anant Raj Limited, said "We are proud to lead AI adoption in India. Partnering with Submer and InferX to deliver sustainable AI Data Center & cloud services at speed provides the perfect solution to support our economic growth. This collaboration expands access to high-performance computing while advancing India's AI sovereignty goals and nurturing a scalable, homegrown ecosystem.”

Patrick Smets, CEO of Submer, said: "India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation. By combining Submer’s modular datacenter infrastructure, liquid cooling technologies and prefabricated MEP systems with Anant Raj’s existing Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Services and campus development capabilities, we bring high-performance AI compute online fast while significantly reducing environmental impact."