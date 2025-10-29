Ashiana Housing launches second phase of senior living project in Chennai; homes priced between ₹75 lakh and ₹1.61 crore

Real estate developer Ashiana Housing Ltd has launched the second phase of its senior living project, Ashiana Vatsalya, spread across 2.73 acres in Chennai. The new phase offers 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK apartments priced between ₹75 lakh and ₹1.61 crore, with possession expected by July 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Of the total 1,114 homes planned, 430 units have been launched so far. The developer said the project continues to attract both end-users and investors seeking community-oriented senior living options.

Ashiana Housing plans to invest ₹425 crore in FY2025–26 to expand its senior living portfolio, with a focus on Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the Delhi-NCR region. The company stated that the investment will cover landowner payouts, construction, execution, and other project-related expenses.



The Chennai project is located near Kolavai Lake, and about 66% of the homes in Phase 2 offer lake views. The development includes a 42,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, 6.29 acres of landscaped park area, and over 40 lifestyle and sports amenities.

The company stated that it has generated over ₹167 crore in sales from Phase 1, with 205 of the 258 units already sold. For its second phase, Ashiana has already received 28 queries of interest.

“Senior living is about creating spaces that empower seniors to live independently while enjoying a vibrant social life and a sense of belonging,” said Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing Ltd.

“The encouraging response to Phase 1 and growing interest in Phase 2 reaffirm that seniors and their families are increasingly looking for well-planned homes that truly understand their needs.”

To date, Ashiana has nine ongoing senior living projects, three in Bhiwadi (NCR), three in Chennai, and one each in Jaipur, Pune, and Lavasa. It plans to launch five new phases across existing projects this fiscal, covering approximately 5.71 lakh sq ft of saleable area. Last year, it constructed about 5.38 lakh sq ft and invested ₹213 crore in the segment.

Ashiana Housing’s portfolio comprises over 55 projects across four categories: senior living, premium homes, elite homes, and kid-centric homes. With a presence in eight cities across India, Ashiana has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet of space, serving more than 19,000 families.

