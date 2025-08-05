Ashiana Housing to invest 425 crore in FY26 to expand senior living projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR

Ashiana Housing Ltd plans to invest ₹425 crore in FY2025–26 to expand its senior living portfolio, with a focus on entering key markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR. In a regulatory filing, the company said the outlay will cover payouts to landowners, construction, execution costs, and other project-related expenses. Ashiana Housing Ltd plans to invest ₹ 425 crore in FY2025–26 to expand its senior living portfolio. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Currently, Ashiana has nine ongoing senior living projects, three in Bhiwadi (NCR), three in Chennai, and one each in Jaipur, Pune, and Lavasa. It plans to launch five new phases across existing projects this fiscal, covering approximately 5.71 lakh sq ft of saleable area. Last year, it constructed about 5.38 lakh sq ft and invested ₹213 crore in the segment.

The company recorded a booking value of ₹382 crore from senior living in FY2024–25 and is targeting ₹450 crore this year. Senior living now contributes over 30% of Ashiana’s residential portfolio.

In FY2024–25 outlay incurred by the company was ₹213 crore towards senior living and the company also recorded booking value of ₹382 crore.

“This year we are planning to launch five new phases in existing senior living projects (approximately 5.71 lakh square feet of saleable area). The company constructed approximately 5.38 lakh square feet in this segment last year,” it said in a statement.

Commenting on the growth strategy, Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing, said, "Senior living is more than a business segment for us, it is a long-term commitment rooted in demographic need and social relevance."

"The increased investment and our entry into Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities reflect our conviction in the segment and our ability to deliver integrated housing solutions with ongoing support and community engagement," he said.

Also Read: Can you afford senior living housing? Key factors to consider before investing

"We are looking for land parcels for development of senior living homes. But, land prices have gone up sharply in the last few years," he said.

Ashiana Housing’s portfolio includes over 55+ projects across four categories – senior living, premium homes, elite homes, and kid-centric homes. With a presence in eight cities across India, Ashiana has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet, serving more than 19,000 families, it said in a statement.