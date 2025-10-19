Ashiana Housing launches ₹350 crore premium residential project in Jamshedpur

Real estate developer Ashiana Housing has launched a residential project in Jamsedpur for a revenue potential of ₹350 crore, the company said in a regulatory statement.

The project Ashiana Amaya is located in Dobo. Spread over 3.86 acres with a total saleable area of 4.64 lakh sq. ft.

The development will feature 230 premium apartments, including 3BHK homes starting at ₹1.34 crore and 4BHK units starting at ₹2 crore. Unlike phased rollouts, the entire project will be launched at once, with expressions of interest (EOIs) beginning in mid-November 2025. Completion is targeted for December 2029. The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances, the company said.



“Ashiana Amaya represents a bold step forward in redefining premium living in Jamshedpur,” Amit Surva Dutta, vice president, Ashiana Housing said. “With its mountain views, expansive layouts, and curated amenities, it combines elegance, exclusivity, and comfort for discerning homebuyers.”

Every home will feature two covered parking slots, while residents will have access to a 21,700 sq. ft. clubhouse.

To date, Ashiana Housing has delivered over 55 projects across eight Indian cities and manages over 19 million sq. ft. of residential communities. The company plans to invest ₹425 crore in FY2025–26 to expand its senior living portfolio, with a focus on entering key markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR. In a regulatory filing, the company said the outlay will cover payouts to landowners, construction, execution costs, and other project-related expenses.

In FY2024–25 outlay incurred by the company was ₹213 crore towards senior living and the company also recorded booking value of ₹382 crore.