Ashiana Housing sells 168 housing units for 403 crore in its kids-centric project in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Ashiana Housing has said that it has sold 168 housing units for ₹403.49 crore in its kids-centric project in Gurugram. Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Ashiana Housing has said that it has sold 168 housing units for ₹ 403.49 crore in its kids-centric project in Gurugram

The company has booked 168 out of a total of 280 units in Phase 4 of the project called Ashiana Amarah located in Sector 93, Gurugram, with a sale value of Rs. 403.49 crore. The total saleable area for Phase 4 covers 4.95 lakhs square feet and includes premium 3 BHK units, the company said.

The project Ashiana Amarah is spread across an area of 22 acres focuses on children’s needs, it said in a statement.



“We are delighted by the positive response to Phase 4 of Ashiana Amarah. The successful booking of 168 units out of 280 within such a short span highlights the growing appeal of our kid-centric homes,” said Ankur Gupta, joint managing director of Ashiana Housing.

The project’s Phase 4 includes a 30,000-plus square feet clubhouse.

What are kids-centric homes?

Kid-centric projects are housing complexes where needs of children are given priority.

Besides Ashiana Amarah, the company's other kid-centric living projects are located in Ashiana Town in Bhiwadi and Ashiana Umang in Jaipur.

Ashiana Housing Ltd, established in 1979, has a presence across 9 cities in India. It has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet so far.

The housing market in Delhi NCR experienced a surge in the first half of 2024, with Gurugram leading the way by accounting for 55% of the new launches, followed by Noida at 35%, according to the latest JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc) report.

