Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Attention Ghaziabad property owners: Clear 2024-25 property tax or face penalties

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 02, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Delhi-NCR real estate market: Ghaziabad’s 94,000 property tax defaulters for 2024-25 may face action from Municipal Corporation

At least 94,920 property owners who failed to pay property tax for financial year 2024-25 may face action by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, officials told Hindustan Times newspaper, adding that the civic body is yet to recover 40-45 crore revenue.

At least 94,920 property owners who failed to pay property tax for financial year 2024-25 may face action by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, (Picture for representational purposes only)(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
At least 94,920 property owners who failed to pay property tax for financial year 2024-25 may face action by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, (Picture for representational purposes only)(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Property tax includes three components: house tax, water tax, and sewage/drainage tax. Officials said that they assessed 452,000 properties including 51,856 commercial properties.

The Ghaziabad municipal body’s incoming revenue from property tax for FY 2024-25 was 350 crore, higher than 294.95 crore in 2023-24, 206.67 crore in 2022-23, and 175.47 crore in 2021-22.

“Now that these 90,000 odd property holders have defaulted, they will be required to pay 12% interest on the due amount from April 1. Further, we may seal the premises or disconnect water and sewer connections of those who regularly default,” Sanjeev Singh, the corporation’s chief tax assessment officer was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Also Read: NCR-based Prateek Group to invest 2,000 crore on a premium housing project in Ghaziabad

“In FY 2025-26, if the property tax is paid between April 1 and July 31, the property owner will get a rebate of 20% on the tax amount. The rebate will be 10% from August 1 to September 30, and 5% if tax is paid between October 1 and November 30. There will be no rebate thereafter,” Sinha added.

Last Friday, the civic body approved a budget of 3,722 crore — the highest ever — in its executive committee meeting, and officials promised more infrastructure development. In 2022-23, the budget was 1,417 crore, increased to 1,684 crores in 2023-24 and further to 2,465 crore in 2024-25, officials said.

Also Read: Prestige Estates to invest around 7000 crore to develop township in Ghaziabad

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Attention Ghaziabad property owners: Clear 2024-25 property tax or face penalties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On