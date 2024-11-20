Average home prices in top seven cities touches 1.23 crore in H1 FY25, up 23% in a year

The average home price in top seven cities touched ₹1.23 crore in H1 FY25, up 23% in a year. NCR led with a 56% surge in average ticket size of homes in H1 FY2025 from approximately ₹93 lakh in H1 FY2024 to over ₹1.45 crore in H1 FY2025, a report by Anarock has said. NCR saw the highest growth (56%) in average ticket size – from approximately ₹ 93 lakh in H1 FY2024 to over ₹ 1.45 crore in H1 FY2025. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Shutterstock)

Overall approximately 2,27,400 units worth ₹2,79,309 crore were sold across these cities from April-Sept (H1 FY25). The average ticket size of homes sold in these cities was ₹1.23 crore in H1 FY 2025, against ₹1 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2024.

During H1 FY2025, NCR saw the sale of approximately 32,120 units worth ₹46,611 crore, compared to 32,315 units worth ₹30,154 crore in H1 FY2024. While the number of units sold dipped slightly by 1%, the total value of sold inventory surged by 55%, underlining the growing demand for premium homes in the region.



"Over 2,27,400 units worth approximately ₹2,79,309 crore were sold across the top 7 cities between April and September 2024. Contrastingly, the corresponding period of FY2024 saw approximately 2,35,200 units worth ₹2,35,800 crore sold. Despite a 3% drop in overall unit sales, the total sales value outstripped that of a year ago by 18% - clearly underscoring the unrelenting demand for luxury homes," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Not MMR but Bengaluru witnessed the second highest jump in average property prices

MMR saw no change in average ticket size in this period. In H1 FY 2024, the average ticket size of sold units was ₹1.47 crore. The region saw approximately 76,410 units worth ₹1,12,356 crore. sold in H1 FY 2024, while H1 FY 2025 saw approximately 77,735 units worth approximately ₹1,14,529 crore sold, the analysis showed.

At 44%, Bengaluru witnessed the second highest jump in average ticket size among the top 7 cities - it rose from ₹84 lakhs in H1 FY2024 to ₹1.21 crore in H1 FY 2025. Approximately 31,440 units worth ₹26,274 crore were sold in the city in H1 FY 2024. H1 FY 2025 saw nearly the same number of units (31,381) sold, but their total value was higher at ₹37,863 crore.

In Hyderabad, H1 FY 2024 saw the average ticket size of sold units at ₹84 lakhs - this increased by 37% to ₹1.15 crore in H1 FY 2025. Approximately 29,940 units worth ₹25,059 crore were sold in Hyderabad in H1 FY 2024, while in H1 FY 2025, approximately 27,820 units worth approximately ₹31,993 crore were sold.

In Pune, the average ticket size in H1 FY 2024 was ₹66 lakhs - it increased by 29% to ₹85 lakhs in H1 FY 2025. Approximately 43,560 units worth ₹28,590 crore were sold in the city in H1 FY 2024, while H1 FY 2025 saw approximately 40,190 units worth approximately ₹34,033 crore were sold.

