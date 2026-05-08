Awfis launches two flexible workspaces in Chennai, to add over 1.1 lakh sq ft of office space

Flexible workspace provider Awfis Space Solutions Limited has launched two new flexible workspace centres in Chennai, adding around 114,000 sq ft to its portfolio in the city, the company said in a statement.

Flexible workspace provider Awfis Space Solutions Limited has launched two new centres in Chennai, adding nearly 114,000 sq ft to its city portfolio. (Picture for representational purposes)(AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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The new centres are located at Olympia Crystal in Guindy and DLF Cyber City in Manapakkam. The Olympia Crystal facility spans around 56,360 sq ft across four floors, while the DLF Cyber City centre covers approximately 57,802 sq ft and has been launched as an Awfis Gold centre, the company said.

With the addition of these centres, Awfis’ total footprint in Chennai has increased to 28 centres covering around 875,000 sq ft, the company said.

The expansion comes amid growing demand for flexible office spaces in Chennai, particularly from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large enterprises.

Chennai’s flexible office stock has expanded significantly in recent years, reaching around 8.5 million sq ft by early 2026, the company said.

Amit Ramani, CMD, Awfis Space Solutions Limited, said, "The Chennai market exemplifies the future of enterprise workspace strategy in India. We are witnessing a fundamental reimagining of how organisations think about real estate: as a strategic enabler of business agility. The expansion in Olympia Crystal, Guindy, and DLF Cyber City, Manapakkam, represents our commitment to creating future-ready environments in the city's most accessible and prestigious business districts, giving our clients the operational flexibility they need as markets evolve."

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{{^usCountry}} Awfis currently operates more than 200 centres across 18 cities in India, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awfis currently operates more than 200 centres across 18 cities in India, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the company had leased commercial space of 2.7 lakh sq ft in Pune's Kharadi area for an annual rent of ₹15.77 crore for five years, according to property documents accessed by Propstack.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the company had leased commercial space of 2.7 lakh sq ft in Pune's Kharadi area for an annual rent of ₹15.77 crore for five years, according to property documents accessed by Propstack.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The commercial space is spread across 17 levels in a building named Nyati Enthral 2 located in the Kharadi area of Pune. The documents show that the lease commenced on January 1, 2025, and the transaction was registered on December 27, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commercial space is spread across 17 levels in a building named Nyati Enthral 2 located in the Kharadi area of Pune. The documents show that the lease commenced on January 1, 2025, and the transaction was registered on December 27, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2024, the company had leased 30,221-square feet of office space in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar. This premium facility, Awfis Gold Centre, is located on the 26th floor in Gift One Tower, GIFT City.

Also Read: Awfis Space Solutions to design, build and manage 1.65 lakh sq ft office space for National Stock Exchange in Mumbai

Flexible office space in India has crossed the 100 million sq. ft. mark, with total inventory tripling between 2020 and 2025 to reach 110–114 million sq. ft., growing at a 23–25% CAGR over the past five years. The sector now comprises over 500 operators across nearly 2,600 unique centres. Bengaluru leads as the largest flexible workspace market with 30–32 million sq. ft. of stock, followed by Delhi-NCR at 21–23 million sq. ft, according to a report by CBRE.

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In 2025, flexible space demand was led by IT, technology and software development companies, accounting for a 27-32% share of the total deal volume, the report said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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