Flex office player Awfis forays into Guwahati, leases 1.3 lakh seats across the country

Flexible workspace provider Awfis announced on December 10 that it has forayed into Guwahati and has leased 1.3 lakh seats spread across 6.6 million sq ft across 200 centres in India. Awfis forays into Guwahati. As of September 2024, it has grown 43% in Tier II cities, increasing its presence from 14 to 20 centres. (Representational photo) (Photo: Awfis)

As of September 2024, Awfis clocked a 43% growth in Tier II cities, increasing its presence from 14 centres to 20.

"This growth reflects the rising demand for flexible workspace solutions in smaller cities and the company’s strategic focus on empowering businesses in these regions," the company said.

Amit Ramani, MD and Chairman of Awfis Space Solutions Limited said that strategic partnerships with reputed developers have enabled the company to deliver Grade-A developments at prominent Central Business Districts.



"Our focus on innovation and a client-centric approach enables us to stay ahead in the evolving commercial real estate landscape. We continually adapt to market changes, anticipating future needs and delivering exceptional solutions for our clients. This forward-thinking approach has positioned us at the forefront of the industry”.

Also Read: Over 80% office occupiers plan to expand through flex spaces in the next 3-5 years: Colliers

In November, the company said it secured the mandate to design, build, and operate a 1.65 lakh-square-foot office space in Mumbai for the National Stock Exchange.

The company statement said that it “has signed (a) service agreement for two floors, spanning approximately 1.65 Lakh sq ft, to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Adani Inspire in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.”

In September, the company leased 30,221 square feet of office space in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar. According to the company statement, Awfis plans to expand its presence in India by adding 40,000 new seats in FY25, bringing its total to 135,000 seats by the end of the fiscal year.

Business performance

For the second quarter of the ongoing financial year 2024-25, Awfis Space Solutions reported a net consolidated profit after tax of ₹38.67 crore. In the same period last year, it registered a loss of ₹4.34 crore after tax.

The company's net consolidated total income stood at ₹301.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, up 40.31% from ₹215.20 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.