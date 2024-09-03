“This auto has a window whattt,” wrote social media user Tanvi Gaikwad on X, adding a picture of an auto rickshaw in Bengaluru with an unusual window. The post has gone viral amassing over 5 lakh views and 4,200 likes as of September 3. Bengaluru auto with flat-like window similar to a 1BHK in Mumbai makes headlines as X post goes viral(X/@tanvigaikwad_9)

Social media users were pleasantly surprised by the unique find and netizens quickly added their two cents. Comments poured in with X users calling it ‘peak Bengaluru moment’, and ‘the coolest auto ever’. Some named it ‘Rickshaw Pro Ultra’, while others termed it as a “business class auto."

Also Read: Netizens discuss a case of ₹38,000 rent for unfurnished 1 BHK in Bengaluru, post goes viral on Reddit

The post also drew creative puns such as ‘windows running in auto mode’. “Any extra charges for window seat?,” one user asked.

Auto similar to a 1BHK unit in Mumbai

Some compared the auto rickshaw to a 1 BHK unit in Mumbai, which is infamous for shrinking home sizes due to low availability and high prices of land parcels.

“...it's just like a 1 bhk in Mumbai ..!!,” one of the X users remarked. “He made his own dream house,” another user wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru landlord, who didn't raise rent for 5 years, is the greenest flag ever. Reddit agrees

The auto featured a sliding UPVC window with toughened glass panels, commonly used in real estate projects today. The other side of the vehicle remained open for passengers to hop in and out.

1 BHK options in Mumbai versus Bengaluru

Mumbai is the financial capital of India and has always been in the news for being the most expensive real estate market in the country. However, when it comes to purchasing a budget residential property, there is only little that the city has to offer.

According to local brokers, with as much as a ₹1 crore budget, homebuyers can only purchase a compact 1 BHK, spanning around 400 square feet in carpet area, in the western and eastern suburbs of the city including areas like Dahisar and Mulund.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: A 2BHK listed on X for a rent of ₹43,000 pm, ₹2.5 lakh security deposit taken up in 9 hours

Homebuyers can alternatively opt for a studio apartment in the range of 250-350 square feet. However, there are only a handful of developers preferring to construct studio apartments in Mumbai, brokers highlighted.

In contrast, ₹1 crore can buy Grade A 1 BHK and 2 BHK units spanning anywhere between 600 - 1,200 square feet in Bengaluru. These projects are available in the northern and southern ends of the city, and peripheral business district areas such as Electronic City, Whitefield and so on.