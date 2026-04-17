Bengaluru buyer’s Jigani home sparks a debate on buying an apartment without occupancy certificate

A Bengaluru homebuyer’s one-year experience in Jigani has highlighted how a ₹55 lakh investment offering space and appreciation potential is tempered by legal uncertainties like buying an apartment without an occupancy certificate (OC), underscoring the trade-offs many buyers tend to overlook. Buying an apartment without an OC or Completion Certificate (CC) may offer lower entry prices in cities like Bengaluru, but experts warn the risks could outweigh the benefits.

Bengaluru real estate: Experts say apartments without OC can see 10–20% lower resale values, affecting long-term returns (Picture for representational purposes only)(ChatGPT)

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The buyer, who purchased a 1,020 sq ft apartment for ₹45 lakh, with total acquisition cost rising to ₹55 lakh including interiors and taxes, described the location as ‘super far from the city,’ adding that long daily commutes have become a major pain point. “Every single day, I hate travelling back home, and I reach home late at night,” the post said. “It does give a peace of mind that you have an investment that you can sell off any time, although the property doesn't have OC and CC,” he said.

Legal experts say an OC is far more critical than a lower entry price when buying a home, as it determines the property’s legal validity, safety, and long-term marketability.Also Read: Karnataka RERA: Projects that applied for OC before RERA came into effect need not be registeredWhat is an OC and CC?

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{{^usCountry}} The occupancy certificate is a legal document issued by a local municipal authority or building department certifying that a newly constructed or renovated building complies with all building codes, zoning laws, and safety regulations. It confirms the structure is safe for habitation and fit for occupancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The occupancy certificate is a legal document issued by a local municipal authority or building department certifying that a newly constructed or renovated building complies with all building codes, zoning laws, and safety regulations. It confirms the structure is safe for habitation and fit for occupancy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A completion certificate (CC) is a legal document issued by local municipal authorities confirming that a building is constructed according to approved plans, building codes, and safety standards. It certifies that construction is finished but does not grant permission to inhabit the building, which is the role of the OC. During approvals, CC is issued before OC. Can homebuyers buy an apartment with OC? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A completion certificate (CC) is a legal document issued by local municipal authorities confirming that a building is constructed according to approved plans, building codes, and safety standards. It certifies that construction is finished but does not grant permission to inhabit the building, which is the role of the OC. During approvals, CC is issued before OC. Can homebuyers buy an apartment with OC? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Legal experts say occupying a property without an OC effectively means the building is not legally fit for habitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Legal experts say occupying a property without an OC effectively means the building is not legally fit for habitation. {{/usCountry}}

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“An OC is issued only after the municipal authority verifies that the construction complies with the sanctioned plan and applicable building norms. In cases where deviations are found, the OC is withheld until corrections are made. If residents choose to occupy such a building and authorities later identify violations, they risk serious consequences, including penalties or even demolition, leaving occupants in a limbo,” advocate Vittal BR said.

He pointed out that it is also important to distinguish between a CC and an OC. A CC merely indicates that construction has been completed in line with approved plans to a certain extent, whereas the OC is the final approval confirming that the building is safe and legally ready for occupation, he said.

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Legal experts point out that the absence of an OC can also create significant hurdles for resale. “In Bengaluru, for instance, an e-Khata is typically not issued without an OC. Without an e-Khata, property transactions become difficult, as registration on the Kaveri 2 portal, used for sale and conveyance deeds, is often restricted. This effectively limits the owner’s ability to legally transfer or monetise the property in the future,” advocate M D Rajkumar said.

From a regulatory standpoint, he pointed out that moving into a property without an OC is not compliant with the law. “Under Section 10 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), a developer is not permitted to offer possession until all necessary approvals, including the OC, are obtained. While some buyers may still choose to take possession, it remains a legal grey area and carries inherent risks,” he noted, adding that possession should ideally occur only after the OC is granted to ensure both legality and safety.Also Read: KRERA pulls up Bengaluru developer for delay in issuing khata to a homebuyer

Can the owners sell an apartment without an OC?

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Financial experts say apartments without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) typically transact at a discount, often 10–20% below prevailing market value. “While this may appear attractive from a price arbitrage standpoint while buying, such properties are materially harder to resell and tend to have a narrower buyer pool,” Suresh Sadagopan, a financial advisor, said.

“Banks may still approve and disburse home loans for properties that do not have an OC for under-construction projects. This is because the issuance of an OC depends not only on the builder but also on approvals and inspections by the municipal authority, which can sometimes delay the process. Even if a bank funds the purchase, the absence of an OC can still lead to issues such as penalties, difficulty in resale, or problems with occupancy rights later on. The absence of an OC remains a critical gap,” he said.

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Sadagopan pointed out that in today’s context, buyers should prioritise thorough due diligence and prefer properties with a valid OC. “Given that real estate is a high-value, long-tenure purchase, the OC should be treated as a key legal compliance document, an encumbrance check that directly affects habitability, transferability and long-term value.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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