Bengaluru real estate: Singaporean almost loses ₹6 lakh in landlord dispute; experts say foreigners have equal rights

A rental dispute involving a Singapore national in Bengaluru has highlighted growing concerns around misinformation and deposit recovery in the city’s housing market, after a foreign citizen nearly lost ₹6 lakh due to alleged intimidation by a landlord. A rental dispute in Bengaluru highlights rising concerns over deposit recovery after a Singapore national nearly lost ₹6 lakh amid alleged landlord intimidation. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT )

The case, shared by a lawyer on Reddit, said the landlord reportedly attempted to withhold the security deposit by claiming that foreign tenants have limited legal recourse in India, especially upon leaving the country.

“A Singapore citizen who had been working in Bangalore reached out in a panic. His landlord was refusing to return the rental deposit and was threatening him with all kinds of things, police complaints, immigration trouble, claims that ‘foreign tenants have no rights once they leave India,’ and similar statements meant to scare him into giving up the deposit,” the Redditor wrote.

“The tenant had already vacated the apartment and was about to leave the country. The landlord’s position was simple. The tenant was a foreigner, he was leaving India, and it would be ‘impossible’ for him to take legal action,” the post said.

However, a review of the rental agreement showed clearly defined refund conditions, none of which supported the landlord’s stance. Following a formal legal notice, the landlord reversed position and returned the deposit after making only legitimate deductions, the post said.



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Misinformation is driving tenant disputes, say Redditors The Redditor noted that common claims included that “foreigners cannot enforce rental agreements in India,” that deposits are forfeited once a tenant leaves the country, or that authorities would side with landlords in such disputes.

“None of these statements is correct. Foreign nationals renting property in India are protected by the same contract and civil law principles as any other tenant,” the Redditor said.

“In many cases, the issue is not the law, but the assumption that a foreign tenant will not pursue the matter or will leave the country before taking action,” he said.



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Equal rights for all tenants, legal experts say Legal experts say there is no distinction between foreign and Indian nationals under India’s tenancy framework, with both governed by the same contractual and civil law principles.

Advocate Vittal BR said that even if a tenant leaves the country, “their rights continue to exist and can be enforced,” countering the common perception that foreign nationals or even NRIs lose legal standing once they exit India.

He said that due diligence is particularly important, especially for overseas tenants. “Prospective tenants should conduct basic background checks on landlords,” he said, noting that while ownership documents may not always be readily shared, tenants can verify details through local enquiries with neighbours or by accessing records at the sub-registrar’s office. In some cases, formal routes such as RTI applications can also help confirm ownership.

He also advised tenants to obtain valid identity proof from landlords and to ensure that all key terms, especially those related to deposits and deductions, are clearly documented in the agreement.

“Aadhaar and basic indian documentation play a crucial role in tenancy transparency,” Vittal said. “Tenants should not hesitate to ask for valid identity proof from the landlord, including Aadhaar or other government-issued IDs, to establish authenticity. At the same time, landlords may also seek tenant identification for verification. Alongside this, documents such as ownership records, rental agreements, and deposit receipts should be properly maintained. Clear documentation on both sides reduces disputes significantly and ensures there is legal backing in case of any disagreement,” he said.



(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)