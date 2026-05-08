Bengaluru real estate: Where can you find a 2BHK for rent below 30,000?

Rental inflation in Bengaluru’s prime tech corridors may have pushed 2BHK apartment rents well beyond ₹40,000 in areas such as Koramangala and Whitefield, but affordable pockets still exist for tenants willing to look slightly beyond the city’s core business districts, local brokers point out.

While 2BHK rents in Bengaluru’s prime tech hubs like Koramangala and Whitefield have crossed ₹ 40,000, brokers say affordable options still exist beyond the city’s core business districts. (Picture for representational purposes)(AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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Recent listings and rental market data show several neighbourhoods where tenants can still secure a 2BHK home for under ₹20,000 a month.

Brokers say that budget-friendly 2BHK options are currently available in peripheral and emerging residential belts, including Attibele, Hosa Road, Bommanahalli, Carmelaram, Singapura, Kommaghatta and parts of CV Raman Nagar. In many of these locations, asking rents range between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, depending on the level of furnishing, connectivity, and amenities.

Also Read: ₹35K rent for a 1BHK near office: Bengaluru tenants call it ‘traffic tax’ for a 15-min commute, seen as a status symbol

Affordable rental pockets emerging outside core IT hubs

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{{^usCountry}} Brokers suggest that localities farther from Bengaluru’s established IT corridors continue to offer relatively affordable housing. In Attibele, multiple 2BHK apartments in gated communities are available around ₹20,000, while parts of Doddaballapur Main Road and Koppa Gate are seeing rentals between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000, Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brokers suggest that localities farther from Bengaluru’s established IT corridors continue to offer relatively affordable housing. In Attibele, multiple 2BHK apartments in gated communities are available around ₹20,000, while parts of Doddaballapur Main Road and Koppa Gate are seeing rentals between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000, Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} East Bengaluru also continues to provide selective budget opportunities. Areas around Kadugodi and Nagavarapalya still have smaller apartment developments targeting working professionals and families seeking lower rents near employment hubs, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} East Bengaluru also continues to provide selective budget opportunities. Areas around Kadugodi and Nagavarapalya still have smaller apartment developments targeting working professionals and families seeking lower rents near employment hubs, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In prime neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Hebbal, brokers say even compact 1BHK apartments can command rents upwards of ₹40,000 per month, particularly within gated communities offering modern amenities, brokers point out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In prime neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Hebbal, brokers say even compact 1BHK apartments can command rents upwards of ₹40,000 per month, particularly within gated communities offering modern amenities, brokers point out. {{/usCountry}}

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At the same time, more budget-friendly options remain in other parts of the city. In north Bengaluru, a 1BHK in a gated development may be available at around ₹25,000, depending on facilities. Meanwhile, in areas like BTM Layout, the outskirts of Whitefield in the east, JP Nagar and along Kanakapura Road in the south, tenants can still find 2BHK homes priced below ₹25,000 and 1BHK units around ₹15,000. However, these are typically standalone buildings with limited amenities and often lack features such as lifts.

Also Read: ‘Trying to rent a house, not adopt a child’: Bengaluru tenant flags intrusive landlord checks, sparks debate

Connectivity remains the biggest trade-off

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While affordable rents are still possible, tenants often compromise on commute times and social infrastructure. Real estate experts pointed out that budget-friendly neighbourhoods are generally located farther from central business districts or major startup clusters. However, expanding Metro connectivity and peripheral infrastructure upgrades are gradually improving the appeal of these areas, brokers pointed out.

Localities near Sarjapur Road and Bellandur continue to command higher rents overall, though isolated lower-budget options occasionally appear in standalone buildings and older apartment complexes. Meanwhile, residential pockets in the outskirts of Sarjapur Road are emerging as alternatives for tenants seeking lower monthly outgo while remaining connected to tech corridors, Singh said.

Brokers also said that Bengaluru’s rental landscape is increasingly splitting into two segments, premium micro-markets with steep rents and peripheral zones where affordability still persists. For tenants prioritising budget over proximity to CBD areas, sub- ₹30,000 2BHK rentals remain available, although inventory is tightening as demand spreads outward from the city’s core.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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