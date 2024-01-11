close_game
Bhuvan Bam buys bungalow in South Delhi for 11 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 11, 2024

The comedian, writer, singer, songwriter, and YouTuber from Delhi, has bought a bungalow in Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash area for ₹11 crore

Bhuvan Bam, a comedian, writer, singer, songwriter and YouTuber from Delhi has bought a bungalow in the Capital's posh Greater Kailash area for 11 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

Bhuvan Bam buys bungalow in Delhi for 11 crore

He has paid a stamp duty of 77 lakh on the deal.

The land area is 1937 sq ft and the total area of the bungalow is 2233 sq ft, the documents showed.

Bam is well-known for his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines which depicts an urban teenager’s life and his conversations with his friends and family.

The property was registered on August 7, 2023.

A message has been sent to Bam for a confirmation. The story will be updated once a response is received.

In February 2023, Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi's tony Golf Links for 160 crore.

Businessman Bhanu Chopra, founder of RateGain, in February 2023 purchased a bungalow at Delhi Golf Links for 127.5 crore.

A luxury apartment was sold for around 114 crore at The Camellias by DLF on Golf Course Road in 2023 in a resale transaction. The size of the luxury flat was 11,000 sq ft.

