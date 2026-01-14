BMC Elections 2026: Five key civic issues, from air quality to infrastructure, that matter to Mumbaikars

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, civic infrastructure issues, ranging from flooding and monsoon waterlogging to worsening traffic congestion and growing pressure on public transport, are emerging as key voter concerns. BMC elections 2026: The civic polls in Mumbai are scheduled for January 15, 2026, (Photo for representation) (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Deteriorating roads, persistent potholes and slow repairs continue to affect daily commutes, while encroachments and inadequate pedestrian infrastructure compromise safety and walkability. These challenges are compounded by rising air pollution from construction activity and vehicular traffic, along with gaps in waste management and sanitation.

Below are the five issues that matter most to Mumbai’s citizens in the run-up to the 2026 BMC elections.

1) Pothole-free roads Road concretisation across Mumbai has been underway for the past two years, yet despite repeated assurances, potholes and poor road quality continue to pose a challenge for commuters. Every monsoon, potholes resurface as a persistent problem, worsening road conditions across the city.

The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance has pledged to deliver a pothole-free Mumbai, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promising that the city will be free of potholes within the next year.

2) Flooding and waterlogging Monsoon flooding remains one of Mumbai’s most persistent civic challenges. Every year, low-lying areas are affected by severe waterlogging due to inadequate drainage capacity, delayed desilting, and stalled infrastructure upgrades, disrupting daily commuting as well as business activities.

In its 29-point manifesto, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance has promised measures to make Mumbai flood-free within the next five years, positioning urban flood mitigation as a key civic priority. The NCP, meanwhile, has pledged to strengthen flood-control infrastructure as part of a broader agenda that includes river rejuvenation and a zero-waste policy, underscoring flood management as a central election issue.

3) Air quality and pollution Rising air pollution from construction activity, traffic congestion and industrial zones has made air quality a growing voter concern. Citizens are increasingly demanding stricter enforcement and long-term solutions for clean air.

The BJP–Shiv Sena–RPI (Mahayuti) manifesto promises a ₹17,000 crore environment and climate action plan, including doubling the number of AQI monitoring stations and investing in pollution-reduction initiatives alongside broader urban development measures.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS–NCP (SP) joint manifesto proposes improving air quality through a Mumbai Construction Environment Management Plan and enhanced protection of green spaces. Meanwhile, the Congress manifesto commits to a Clean Air Action Plan aimed at scientifically improving air quality and safeguarding open spaces across the city.

4) Infrastructure and public transportation Overcrowded local trains, congested roads and delayed infrastructure projects highlight the strain on Mumbai’s public transport systems. Voters are seeking faster execution and better coordination of large-scale civic projects.

The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance have promised investments in urban mobility, seamless connectivity, and improvements to traffic flow as part of their broader civic development commitments.

The Shiv Sena UBT, MNS, and NCP (SP) manifestos touch on public transport relief, including pledges for an expanded and more efficient BEST bus fleet, a focus on affordable and accessible transit, and steps to improve the commuter experience.