Bollywood actor Sonu Sood sells his luxury apartment for 8.10 crore in Mumbai. Here are more details

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold his apartment that spans 1247 sq ft in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore, making a profit of ₹3 crore from the high-end property deal, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal SquareYards. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold his apartment that spans 1247 sq ft in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore. (Representational photo)

The transaction was registered in August 2025.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq.ft. (116 sq.m.) and built-up area of 139.07 sq. m. (~1,497 sq. ft.).

The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents suggests that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore, the documents showed.

Sonu Sood could not be reached for a comment.

Where is the apartment located?

Mahalaxmi is a well-established locality in South Mumbai, renowned for its mix of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks.

Strategically positioned, Mahalaxmi offers excellent connectivity to key business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, making it a prime residential choice for professionals and business people.

The locality features a range of luxury high-rises, including some of the city’s most sought-after residential developments, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.

In 1999, Sonu Sood began his career through his first two Tamil language films, Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He rose to fame with popular films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked extensively in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.