Bollywood director buys apartment in Mumbai's suburbs for 35.50 crore

Krishna Kuppuswami Dasarakothapalli, known for films such as The Family Man, Farzi, Stree, Go Goa Gone, has bought a duplex in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb for ₹35.50 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. Writer, director and producer, Krishna Kuppuswami Dasarakothapalli, known for films such as 'Go Goa Gone Go Goa Gone', has bought a duplex in Mumbai's suburbs for ₹ 35.50 crore.

The total area of the apartments is 6245 sq ft, the documents showed.

The two apartments are located on the 32nd and 33rd floor and come with six covered car parking spaces. They also come with a 1.62% undivided share of common areas and facilities. These are located in a project called Windsor Grand Residences in Goregaon West. This is located close to the Lokhandwala Complex, the documents showed.

The Bollywood director could not be reached for a comment.

The documents were registered on December 4, 2023.

Dasarakothapalli runs a production company, D2R Films, along with Rajesh Nidimoru, that produces films, premium shows such as The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video. The duo is popularly known as Raj and DK. Another film Stree, was one of the biggest blockbusters and won the Best Film award (Star Screen Awards). Other cult films include Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, 99 among others.

According to Wikipedia, Go Goa Gone is a zombie action comedy film directed by Raj and DK (Dasarakothapalli). The film features Saif Ali Khan and others. The Family Man is a spy thriller streaming television series in Hindi created for Amazon Prime Video. It is about a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Recently, cricketer Rohit Sharma had leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.



Actor-producer John Abraham had also purchased a 13,138 sq ft ground plus two-story bungalow facing Linking Road in Khar for ₹70.83 crore last year.

