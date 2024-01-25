 Bollywood director buys apartment in Mumbai's suburbs for ₹35.50 crore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Bollywood director buys apartment in Mumbai's suburbs for 35.50 crore

Bollywood director buys apartment in Mumbai's suburbs for 35.50 crore

ByVandana Ramnani
Jan 25, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The duplex is located in Goregaon and comes with six covered car parking spaces, the registration documents showed.

Krishna Kuppuswami Dasarakothapalli, known for films such as The Family Man, Farzi, Stree, Go Goa Gone, has bought a duplex in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb for 35.50 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Writer, director and producer, Krishna Kuppuswami Dasarakothapalli, known for films such as 'Go Goa Gone Go Goa Gone', has bought a duplex in Mumbai's suburbs for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.50 crore.
Writer, director and producer, Krishna Kuppuswami Dasarakothapalli, known for films such as 'Go Goa Gone Go Goa Gone', has bought a duplex in Mumbai's suburbs for 35.50 crore.

The total area of the apartments is 6245 sq ft, the documents showed.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The two apartments are located on the 32nd and 33rd floor and come with six covered car parking spaces. They also come with a 1.62% undivided share of common areas and facilities. These are located in a project called Windsor Grand Residences in Goregaon West. This is located close to the Lokhandwala Complex, the documents showed.

The Bollywood director could not be reached for a comment.

The documents were registered on December 4, 2023.

Dasarakothapalli runs a production company, D2R Films, along with Rajesh Nidimoru, that produces films, premium shows such as The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video. The duo is popularly known as Raj and DK. Another film Stree, was one of the biggest blockbusters and won the Best Film award (Star Screen Awards). Other cult films include Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, 99 among others.

According to Wikipedia, Go Goa Gone is a zombie action comedy film directed by Raj and DK (Dasarakothapalli). The film features Saif Ali Khan and others. The Family Man is a spy thriller streaming television series in Hindi created for Amazon Prime Video. It is about a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Recently, cricketer Rohit Sharma had leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of 3 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma leases two apartments in Mumbai for 3 lakh per month

Actor-producer John Abraham had also purchased a 13,138 sq ft ground plus two-story bungalow facing Linking Road in Khar for 70.83 crore last year.

Also Read: John Abraham buys bungalow on Linking Road for 71 crore

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On