Bollywood real estate deal: Kajol sells apartment in Mumbai’s Powai area for 3.1 crore

Kajol Vishal Devgan has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Powai area for ₹3.1 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Bollywood actor Kajol has sold her 762 sq ft apartment located in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, property documents showed.(HT File)

The property deal was registered on March 20, the documents showed.

The buyers are Vrushali Rajnish Rane and Rajnish Vishvnath Rane, they showed.

The 762 sq ft apartment is located on the 21st floor of the Atlantis Co- Operative Housing Society Limited, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai and comes with two stack car parking spaces, the documents showed.

The per sq ft rate for the property works out to be around ₹40,682 per sq ft on RERA carpet area.

An email has been sent to the actress. The story will be updated in case a response is received. The buyers could not be reached for a comment.

Earlier this month, the Bollywood actress had bought a commercial space spread across an area of 4365 sq ft worth ₹28.78 crore in Goregaon West near Mumbai. She had bought the retail space on the ground floor in Linking Road, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

In 2023, Kajol had bought an office space in Mumbai for ₹7.64 crore. The office space, spread across RERA carpet area of 194.67 sq m, is located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road at Andheri West in Mumbai, the documents had showed.

The same year she had bought an apartment in Mumbai for ₹16.50 crore from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd. Bollywood actor, director and producer Ajay Devgn was in the news last year for leasing out a commercial office space spanning 3,455 square feet in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh.