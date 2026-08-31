Brigade Enterprises launches first housing project in Coimbatore, eyes 600 crore revenue

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of ₹600 crore from this upcoming property.

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of ₹600 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based company said it will build a 5.4-acre residential project in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA).

The total revenue potential of this project is around ₹600 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, "Coimbatore has all the fundamentals of a high-growth real estate market: a diversified economy, a deep talent pool, strong social infrastructure and a robust pipeline of infrastructure investments."

Also Read: Brigade Group acquires a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad to develop a premium housing project

She said the demand for quality real estate is set to accelerate.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our entry into Coimbatore is a strategic step in Brigade's growth journey across South India, and we are excited to bring our multi-domain development expertise to a market that is poised for its next phase of transformation," Shankar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our entry into Coimbatore is a strategic step in Brigade's growth journey across South India, and we are excited to bring our multi-domain development expertise to a market that is poised for its next phase of transformation," Shankar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many housing and commercial projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City. It has a presence in the hospitality and education sectors.

In July 2026, Bengaluru-based Brigade Group had acquired a 2-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road through an outright purchase. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around ₹400 crore, according to a company statement.

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In May 2026, Brigade Group had signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on a 5.6-acre land parcel in Kompally area of Hyderabad. The project will have an estimated revenue potential of ₹850 crores, the company had said. Similarly, in April 2026, the company had acquired a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad through a recent auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

According to the developer, the land was acquired at ₹44 crore per acre in Osman Nagar, excluding registration costs. Company sources said the site will be developed into a premium residential project.

Also Read: ₹850 crore residential project in Kompally">Hyderabad real estate: Brigade Group signs JDA for ₹850 crore residential project in Kompally

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In February 2026, the Brigade Group had announced partnering with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. The projects are estimated to have a combined gross development value (GDV) of around ₹750 crore, the company said in a statement.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times Real Estate)