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Brigade Enterprises launches first housing project in Coimbatore, eyes 600 crore revenue

Brigade Enterprises launches first housing project in Coimbatore, eyes ₹600 cr revenue

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 19:37:19 IST
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New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of 600 crore from this upcoming property.

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of ₹600 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of ₹600 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based company said it will build a 5.4-acre residential project in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA).

The total revenue potential of this project is around 600 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, "Coimbatore has all the fundamentals of a high-growth real estate market: a diversified economy, a deep talent pool, strong social infrastructure and a robust pipeline of infrastructure investments."

Also Read: Brigade Group acquires a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad to develop a premium housing project

She said the demand for quality real estate is set to accelerate.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many housing and commercial projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City. It has a presence in the hospitality and education sectors.

In July 2026, Bengaluru-based Brigade Group had acquired a 2-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road through an outright purchase. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around 400 crore, according to a company statement.

In May 2026, Brigade Group had signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on a 5.6-acre land parcel in Kompally area of Hyderabad. The project will have an estimated revenue potential of 850 crores, the company had said. Similarly, in April 2026, the company had acquired a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad through a recent auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

According to the developer, the land was acquired at 44 crore per acre in Osman Nagar, excluding registration costs. Company sources said the site will be developed into a premium residential project.

Also Read: ₹850 crore residential project in Kompally">Hyderabad real estate: Brigade Group signs JDA for 850 crore residential project in Kompally

In February 2026, the Brigade Group had announced partnering with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. The projects are estimated to have a combined gross development value (GDV) of around 750 crore, the company said in a statement.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times Real Estate)

 
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Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
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