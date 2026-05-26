Hyderabad real estate: Brigade Group signs JDA for ₹850 crore residential project in Kompally

Bengaluru based, listed real estate developer, Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on a 5.6-acre land parcel in Kompally area of Hyderabad. The project will have an estimated revenue potential of ₹850 crores, the company said. Hyderabad real estate: Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on a 5.6-acre land parcel in Kompally, (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to the company, the proposed residential development will cater to the rising demand for high-quality, sustainable, and modern living spaces in North Hyderabad.

"Hyderabad is a vital growth market for Brigade, and our commitment to expanding our footprint is evident in the consistency of our new projects in the region. The city’s robust economic momentum, driven by thriving technology and infrastructure sectors, makes it an ideal market for us," said Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

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"As we further scale our operations, our focus will continue to remain on acquiring strategically located land parcels that not only offer high growth potential but also strictly align with the core principles, governance, and ethical standards that we stand for," Mysore said.

Hyderabad expansion plans According to the company, it will deploy around ₹5,000 crore in Hyderabad in the coming three to four years.

"Strengthening it’s expansion in Hyderabad, Brigade will deploy around ₹5000 Cr across residential, commercial, hospitality and retail over the next 3-4 years," the company statement reads.

According to the company statement, Brigade Group earlier had marked its debut in Hyderabad with Brigade at No.7 in Banjara Hills, expanded with Brigade Citadel in Moti Nagar and continues to strengthen its presence with Brigade Gateway at Neopolis, a 4 Million sqft premium mixed-use development, and Brigade Enclave and Brigade Manor in Moti Nagar. The company said that the current acquisition comes close on the heels of the previously announced four-acre project in Neopolis that is in an advanced design stage.

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In April 2026, Brigade Group had acquired a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad through a recent auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), the company had said in a regulatory filing on April 28.

According to the developer, the land was acquired at ₹44 crore per acre, excluding registration costs. Company sources said the site will be developed into a premium residential project.

Also Read: Brigade Group acquires a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad to develop a premium housing project