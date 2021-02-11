Century Real Estate sells over 100 plots in 10 days at Century Greens

Century Real Estate, a leading developer and one of the largest landowners in South India, today announced the successful pre-launch of Phase II of Century Greens, a premium plotted development in Bengaluru. While the Phase 1 of the project was sold out in just three months of its launch, Phase II witnessed an even greater reception with over 65 per cent of the inventory being sold out in the first ten days.

With the onset of Covid-19, plotted developments have become a sought after choice for real estate investors and home-buyers alike due to factors such as land being an appreciating asset class and a growing demand for open spaces and low-density projects. Moreover, buying a plot provides the liberty to the customer to construct a house tailored to their own taste and needs along with all the amenities typically available in a modern residential project. Several reports in the industry have also supported this trend.

Century Greens Phase I, launched in September 2018, has already witnessed a price appreciation of 35 per cent reinforcing the fact that projects by Grade A developers that incorporate high build quality, self-sufficient ecosystems and provide a secure environment would continue to be the first choice for healthy appreciation.

Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate, said, "We are continuously bringing in innovation in our projects and enhancing our customer experience anticipating the ever-evolving needs of the home buyers and the residential market. Customers, today, want to live in a peaceful community of like-minded people with all amenities to support their recreational and work requirements alike. Our project aimed to create a balanced amalgamation of eco-friendly lifestyle, an abundance of lush greenery and strategic locations, meets this demand and we are more than pleased with the enthusiastic response that we have received from the buyers."

With a focus on sustainable living, Century Greens is a 23 acre plotted development in the emergent micro-market of North Bengaluru. The specially curated unique green features of the project such as reflexology park, butterfly garden, organic plantations, pathways with plenty of green landscaping along with air pollution monitors and solar facilities provides families with a fine balance of a natural retreat and multiple rejuvenation, fitness, socializing and leisure zones.

Century Greens comprises a state-of-the-art 10,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, located at the heart of the development that provides a grand experience of landscaped greens, indoor and outdoor amenities with easy access from every plot. From a lavish 250-seater party hall, gym, spa, convenience store, party lawns, indoor games area to a swimming pool and kids' pool, these amenities aim to provide an indulgent lifestyle.

The Northern Corridor in the Silicon Valley of India has experienced sensational growth and rapid infrastructural development which can be largely attributed to factors such as enhancement of physical, commercial and social infrastructure, smooth connectivity to prime locales in the city, and the proximity to IT growth corridors. This region has drawn the attention of investors, ever since Kempegowda International Airport became operational in 2008. Notably, Century Greens is just a 20 minutes' drive to the Kempegowda International Airport.

Century Real Estate, a pioneer in the segment, has a plotted development portfolio comprising over 2.5 million sq ft of delivered and underway projects in both affordable and luxury segments. With over 3,000 acres of land bank and over 20 mn sq ft of residential and commercial assets under construction, the company represents more than USD 3 billion in asset value. Their development portfolio includes hotels, office spaces, residences, educational institutions and integrated townships.

