Commercial real estate market woes mount as assets get ‘stranded’ by CO2 rules

Real estate companies are facing a major blow to asset valuations, as evolving European requirements drive investors and bankers to cut their exposure to buildings with a big carbon footprint.

Real estate companies are facing a major blow to asset valuations, as evolving European requirements drive investors and bankers to cut their exposure to buildings with a big carbon footprint. The issue has increased the possibility that property owners’ assets will end up stranded, devalued by the impact of climate regulations.

“The industry at the moment is very, very aware of stranded assets,” said Neil Menzies, director of sustainability at Hibernia Real Estate Group Ltd., a Dublin-based firm owned by Brookfield Asset Management. The risk of assets being stranded is “getting greater because it’s now legislated as well.”

Commercial real estate values have toppled after higher interest rates and lower occupancy levels upended the financial logic of much of the sector’s debt-reliant business model. Both the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve have made clear they’re now monitoring what lenders are doing to mitigate potential losses.

Against that backdrop, Menzies says the industry is now facing a further valuation shock as it becomes clear just how much renovation and investment is needed to bring the majority of buildings across Europe up to the bloc’s new requirements around energy efficiency.

The situation is so dire, according to Menzies, that he expects the market is “probably going to see values plummet over the next 12 months for unsustainable buildings with very high energy usage.”

The European Union estimates that about 85% of buildings in the bloc were built before 2000. Of these, 75% have a “poor energy performance,” the EU said. The EU has set a goal of cutting emissions in the building sector by 60% by 2030 and completely decarbonizing it by 2050. At 42% of energy consumed, buildings “are the single largest energy consumer in Europe,” according to the European Commission.

Stranded Assets:

The term was popularized by the Smith School’s Stranded Assets Program roughly a decade ago, and refers to assets that have suffered from unanticipated or premature writedowns, devaluations, or conversions to liabilities. UBS Group AG has noted that in the context of real estate, this can include buildings that aren’t energy-efficient, ultimately making them impossible to rent or sell, or uneconomical to own. Such properties may also become uninsurable due to rising physical climate risks, according to UBS.

Other EU rules also are making it harder for investors in the region to ignore the carbon footprint of real estate, including the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

Warnings related to climate risk in real estate portfolios have been steadily picking up. In October, analysts at UBS Group pointed out that new regulations are adding to the likelihood that assets end up stranded, “potentially saddling their owners with massive capital losses versus today’s book values.”

The Swiss bank said the issue has the potential to morph into a vicious cycle. “Inefficient buildings will likely also weigh on investors’ climate balance sheets and may prove less attractive to tenants due to high energy bills and low sustainability ratings,” according to UBS.

Though Europe is further ahead than other jurisdictions in enforcing regulations, the risk of a shock to valuations is global in scope.

“With North America traditionally behind other regions in building decarbonization and sustainability, new climate and sustainability disclosure regulations represent a major risk for the real estate sector,” said Claire Stephens, research director of the Smart Buildings unit at research and advisory firm Verdantix.

“We could see insurers pulling the plug on facilities with insufficient climate resilience and investors shunning companies with poor sustainability performance across their real estate,” she said in a statement in connection with the December release of Verdantix’s annual smart buildings survey. A growing awareness of such risk is now prompting the firms to step up efforts to persuade investors of their greenness, “particularly in industries such as hotels and leisure,” she said.

Hibernia’s Menzies said in an interview that investors are now trying to come up with precise estimates for when real estate assets can be deemed as stranded, using a so-called Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor.

Investors and bankers using the CRREM tool can “know exactly the date that a building is going to strand,” Menzies said. They’re asking detailed questions about climate-related issues such as expected energy usage, before providing credit.

“Lenders are becoming so sophisticated, they’ve got people in house to model this,” he said.

Hibernia, which focuses on the Dublin office market, refurbishes old buildings and develops new ones with a goal of being net zero carbon and climate resilient by 2030, Menzies said. The company’s 30 buildings were valued at around €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) when it was acquired by Brookfield in 2022.

For companies able to come up with credible sustainability plans, the response is “a huge, huge uptake and interest in green loans and other sustainability-linked loans, as well as on refinancing of projects,” he said.

All in all, the decline in valuations that Menzies expects over the next year “will hopefully” get the market to a level that creates “opportunities for companies to come in and buy,” he said. And they’ll then be in a position to support valuations by investing in renovations that bring buildings up to the new standards, he said.

In the meantime, firms like Hibernia “need to show real-time performance and improvements year on year to be able to gain the interest from investors and lenders,” Menzies said.