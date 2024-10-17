Co-working firm BHIVE leases 900 desks to Nuvama in BKC, Mumbai

Flexible office space provider BHIVE has leased more than 900 seats to Nuvama, a wealth management company, at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.



The deal was facilitated by Colliers.

Nuvama Group already has a corporate office in the BKC Inspire building with a space for 700 plus seats.

BHIVE's first flexible office facility outside Bengaluru

"We are happy to welcome Nuvama to BHIVE Platinum BKC, Mumbai, our first significant expansion outside of Bengaluru. This landmark deal exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class, flexible office spaces that cater to the diverse needs of dynamic enterprises," said Shesh Rao Paplikar, founder and CEO, BHIVE Workspace.

"We are pleased to partner with BHIVE for creating a workspace for our teams and helping us consolidate. This move will enhance collaboration and innovation, allowing us to better serve our customers and stakeholders. We look forward to fostering a new environment that will inspire all of us as we continue to grow and pursue our goals together," said Riyaz Marfatia, COO, Nuvama Group.

Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India said that "This deal is a testament to the growing demand for flexible office spaces in key business districts like BKC in Mumbai. Our collaboration with BHIVE and Nuvama showcases how strategic partnerships can drive significant value and opportunities for all parties involved. We are proud to have played a role in this record-setting agreement and look forward to witnessing the continued growth of flexible workspaces in India."

“The success of the BHIVE Platinum BKC, Mumbai, launch reinforces the company's vision to revolutionize the flexible workspace industry while bolstering its plans to pursue a ₹800 crore IPO in the near future. With an expansion plan of adding 3 million square feet over next two years and a projected revenue of about ₹300 crore in the ongoing financial year,” the statement said.