Dalcore awards construction contract worth ₹225 crore to BL Gupta Construction for its luxury project in Gurugram

Gurugram-based real estate developer Dalcore has awarded a ₹225 crore construction contract to B L Gupta Construction (P) Ltd for its luxury residential project, The Falcon, the company's first YOO-branded development, according to a statement issued on June 3. Gurugram-based real estate developer Dalcore has awarded a ₹225 crore construction contract to B L Gupta Construction (P) Ltd for its luxury residential project (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

With an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,450 crore and a total development value of around ₹500 crore, The Falcon by Dalcore marks the company's entry into Gurugram's fast-growing luxury housing market.

Located in Sector 53 on Golf Course Road, the project is spread across nearly two acres and will feature a single residential tower with a built-up area of approximately 5 lakh sq ft. The development will comprise 96 ultra-luxury residences, including 93 apartments and three penthouses, with unit sizes ranging from 3,446 sq ft to 4,122 sq ft.

Planned as a 39-storey tower rising up to 165 metres, the development is set to become one of the tallest residential landmarks on Golf Course Road.

Under the contract, B L Gupta Construction (P) Ltd will undertake the civil and structural construction works for the development, the company said.

"The Falcon is envisioned as a defining landmark in Gurugram's luxury residential landscape, bringing together globally celebrated design, exceptional craftsmanship, and an elevated lifestyle experience. As we move from vision to execution, partnering with B.L. Gupta Construction gives us the confidence of working with an organisation that shares our commitment to quality, precision, and timely delivery,” said Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director, Dalcore.

"The Falcon by Dalcore combines global design excellence with quality standards. Our focus will be on delivering superior construction quality, engineering excellence, and efficient execution that aligns with the project's vision of creating one of Gurugram's most prestigious residential addresses," he said.

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Designed with a low-density configuration of only three residences per floor, The Falcon will offer expansive layouts, panoramic city views, private arrival experiences, and high-speed elevator systems.

Developed in partnership with YOO Inspired by Starck, the internationally acclaimed design brand founded by entrepreneur John Hitchcox and celebrated designer Philippe Starck, the project will introduce a globally benchmarked living experience to the NCR and beyond, the company said.

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