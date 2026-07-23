DDA offers 25% discount on 1,200+ Narela flats with option to merge units; How to apply, prices, eligibility and more

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the 'DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026', a special housing scheme offering a 25% discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move-in flats in Narela.

DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 is a special housing scheme offering a 25% discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move-in flats in Narela. (DDA)

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The scheme is aimed at serving and retired government employees as well as working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors, with the objective of making homeownership more affordable in the national capital.

Here are seven things homebuyers should know

1. What is on offer and what are the prices?

The scheme includes 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK ready-to-move-in apartments at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela.

After the 25% discount, the prices are:

1 BHK: Starting at ₹ 33.40 lakh

2 BHK: Starting at ₹ 75.55 lakh

3 BHK: Starting at ₹ 1.065 crore

2. Option to combine adjoining flats

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{{^usCountry}} The scheme also allows buyers to amalgamate adjoining flats into a larger unit, subject to DDA's prescribed norms and necessary approvals. To ensure transparency and ease of access, the entire registration and booking process will be conducted online through the DDA Awaas Portal. 3. When does registration begin? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scheme also allows buyers to amalgamate adjoining flats into a larger unit, subject to DDA's prescribed norms and necessary approvals. To ensure transparency and ease of access, the entire registration and booking process will be conducted online through the DDA Awaas Portal. 3. When does registration begin? {{/usCountry}}

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Registration under the scheme will open on July 24, 2026, while flat bookings will commence on August 15, 2026, on a first come, first served basis through the DDA Awaas Portal.

Also Read: DDA housing scheme offers 1,168 discounted homes for government employees; Eligibility, prices, and how to apply

4. Are the flats freehold?

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Yes. All apartments are being offered on a freehold basis, giving buyers complete ownership rights.

The scheme also allows applicants to purchase a flat even if they already own a residential property, as there is no restriction on existing property ownership.

Additionally, buyers have the option to amalgamate adjoining flats, subject to DDA's prescribed norms and approvals.

5. Where are the flats located?

The project is located at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela, one of Delhi's emerging growth corridors.

According to DDA, the project is located:

About 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station

Around 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station

2 km from the Narela Sports Complex

5 km from the upcoming Education Hub

9.2 km from the proposed Integrated Sports Stadium

500 metres from Urban Extension Road-I (UER-I)

1.1 km from GT Karnal Road

6.15 km from UER-II

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The housing complex also overlooks the Mamurpur Forest, offering green surroundings while remaining well connected to key infrastructure.

6. Can buyers inspect the flats?

Yes. DDA has prepared sample flats at the project site, allowing prospective buyers to inspect the quality, layout and finishes before making a purchase decision.

7. How can you apply?

Interested buyers can find details on eligibility, pricing, booking procedures and other terms and conditions on the official DDA website www.dda.gov.in and through the DDA Awaas Portal https://eservices.dda.org.in. The entire booking process will be conducted online to ensure transparency and convenience.

Also Read: ₹15 crore">NBCC to e-auction 262 ultra-luxury apartments in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri priced at over ₹15 crore

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