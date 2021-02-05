Delhi govt cuts circle rates of properties by 20 per cent

The Delhi government on Friday reduced the circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties in all areas by 20 per cent.

A big decision by Hon CM @ArvindKejriwal. Circle Rates of Residential/Commercial/Industrial Properties in Delhi reduced by 20% across all categories for next 6 months. This would be a big relief for people willing to buy property and a big boost up for Real estate sector. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 5, 2021





The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.





The circle rates related to residential, commercial and industrial properties in Delhi have been reduced by flat 20 per cent across all categories of colonies and areas till September 30, 2021, a city government official said.

