Della Group partners with Hiranandani Developers-Krisala JV for Pune township project worth 1,100 crore

Della Resorts and Adventure has tied up with Mumbai-based real estate firms Hiranandani Developers and Krisala Developers to launch a 40-acre racecourse-themed township in Pune with a revenue potential of ₹1100 crore.

Della Resorts is known for its expertise in hospitality, luxury villas, and adventure parks.

According to the joint statement, the project is currently in advanced planning stages, with land acquisition completed and design finalisation underway. The first phase of the township is expected to launch in three months with possession slated for early next year for resort and villa plots and 2026 for private residences, the statement said.

Della Group’s township forms part of a larger 105-acre joint development project previously announced by Hiranandani Communities and Pune-based Krisala Group, with a total planned investment of ₹7,000 crore. The initial phase, covering 40 acres, will see an estimated investment of around ₹500 crore. As per a joint statement issued on May 8, the township’s theme-based, hospitality-driven model is expected to deliver a yield potential of up to 9% Della Group will earn a 15% fee on the topline under the development management model.

"Spanning over 40 acres in Pune’s rapidly developing North Hinjewadi, the township will include an 8-acre racecourse and international polo club, 128 private villa plots, 112 resort private residences, a five-star luxury resort with 300 keys," the joint statement said.

The project will also have around nine wedding destination venues, followed by 12 corporate venues, an adventure park, Della golf, wellness facilities, it said.

According to the joint statement, the township's design style will be contemporary, organic and British colonial architecture.

Della Group also plans to sign more projects in Goa, Nagpur, Indore, and Navi Mumbai in the coming months.

Jimmy Mistry, founder and chairman of Della Resorts and Adventure, said, "This is the birth of a never-seen-before real estate model in India. This is the first time residential real estate is offering returns that exceed traditional industry norms of 3%—breaking conventional expectations giving assured returns of up to 9% on real estate investments. This is the luxury future fit living, curated with precision and powered by design, innovation, and operational excellence."

Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Hiranandani Communities said that “As the preferences of modern homebuyers continue to evolve, real estate developers are being nudged to collaborate with allied industries to create innovative ecosystems tailored to meet the needs of aspirational Indian homeowners."

"The development management agreement with Della Group strengthens our commitment to delivering curated experiential living spaces. This collaboration aims to redefine lifestyles, enhance the value proposition for both end-users and investors, and set a new standard in the Indian real estate sector,” he said.

“Our 40-acre collaboration with Della Townships is a natural extension of Krisala Developers’ core strength in forging strategic partnerships that elevate both vision and value. This segment will deliver multiple industry firsts in residential real estate, including premium private villa plots, signature residences, a racecourse, a resort, and an adventure park, bringing hospitality into the heart of urban living," said Sagar Agarwal, CMD, Krisala Developers.