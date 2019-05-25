Developers are batting for the sports enthusiast looking for a big-city home

Cricket classes, worldclass boxers, bouldering zones — sports in residential real-estate is serious business. What used to be a football field / tennis court with maybe a pool thrown in has become fully-developed sports infrastructure as developers cater to the young, fitness-conscious luxury buyer.

“An increased interest in national and international sports tournaments, a lack of public open spaces and a desire for inclusivity within township projects has led developers to offer more than just the staples of sports field and gyms,” says Pankaj Kapoor, CEO of realty consultancy Liases Foras. “Well-thought-out infrastructure is becoming part of the value-for-money proposition.”

This month, developers Runwal Group announced that they will be offering a Cricket Education Programme (CEP) across projects such as Runwal Forests in Kanjurmarg, Runwal Greens in Mulund and Runwal Gardens in Thane. “The programme is developed and designed by Cricket Australia,” says group director Subodh Runwal. “The certificate programme conducted by qualified coaches will provide training and coaching to the children of residents in the age group of 9 to 14. We are catering to home buyers who want an active and participatory lifestyle. A garden and some rides for kids to play on is not enough any more. ”

Runwal’s Greens in Mulund has a cricket pitch and in-house sports trainer.

Elsewhere, the legendary American boxer Evander Holyfield’s Holyfield Gyms are planning the fitness space at Ekta World’s Goregaon project, Ekta Tripolis. “His company is helping train the staff, select the equipment and will help design customised work-out programmes for residents,” says Ashok Mohanani, chairman of Ekta World. “A gym set up by such a reputable international brand is an exclusive amenity that will help us stand out from the crowd.”

Developers are offering to host tournaments and competitions in addition to offering state-of-art amenities at projects. “We offer a bouldering play area in our project Amoda Reserve - South Park in Lonavala. It is also used for team-building exercises,” says a spokesperson for the Kalpataru Group.

At Kalpataru Vista in Delhi, there is a nine-hole executive golf course spread over 10 acres. “We are also developing a 20-acre urban park in Thane that will feature a skating zone, rock-climbing area, and will host fitness pop-ups and adventure sports events.” The park will be near the upcoming projects Kalpataru Sunrise and Kalpataru Immensa at Kolshet Road.

“The projects with grand sports amenities are a result of the luxury projects diversifying their offerings,” says Kapoor. “The buyers must make sure they get the right value for the price they pay for the projects.”

