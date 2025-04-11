Dharavi Redevelopment: 6 key things you should know about India’s largest urban renewal project

The Dharavi Redevelopment Master Plan is nearing finalization, with surveys and the numbering of over 1 lakh tenants now complete. The project aims to rehabilitate nearly 10 lakh residents in India’s largest slum cluster. Dharavi Redevelopment Master Plan is expected to be finalized within a few days, said Maharashtra government sources. (HT PHOTO)( (HT PHOTO))

SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project had said earlier that the master plan and survey report will be finalized in the coming months.

Here are six key highlights of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

1. What is the Dharavi Redevelopment Master Plan?

Spanning over 600 acres, Dharavi is all set to undergo a facelift, with nearly 300 acres marked specifically for redevelopment and rehabilitation. In January 2024, Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL)—a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group—appointed renowned architect Hafeez Contractor to lead the redevelopment initiative.

The Master Plan will serve as a comprehensive blueprint for integrating residential, commercial, and industrial spaces while rehabilitating over 0.7 million residents. It aims to modernize infrastructure while preserving Dharavi's socio-economic fabric.

According to government sources, the master plan will likely be ready in the next two weeks. After that, NMDPL will submit it to the authorities. The master plan will also be put out for public suggestions.

2. Scale of Dharavi Redevelopment Plan?

According to media reports, the construction will involve 10 crore sq ft of construction for rehabilitation and 14 crore sq ft for sale components that the NMDPL will sell.

Out of the estimated ₹3 lakh crore investment, ₹25,000 crore will go toward building rehabilitation units, according to officials.

3. How will the residents of Dharavi be rehabilitated?

As per Maharashtra’s Slum Rehabilitation Act, each eligible resident of Dharavi will receive one rehabilitation unit, regardless of the number of tenements they own. These units will be 350 sq. ft. in size—an upgrade from the 300 sq. ft. units provided in other slum redevelopment projects.

Residents deemed ineligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi will be relocated to rental housing complexes outside the area under a hire-purchase arrangement.

4. Who is involved in Dharavi’s redevelopment?

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), now known as Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group. It is also known as ‘the largest urban rejuvenation project in the world’ and ‘the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.’

In November 2022, the Adani Group emerged as the winning bidder, committing an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore to kickstart the long-awaited transformation.

5. How much time will be taken for Dharavi's facelift?

According to the tender conditions, NMDPL has seven years to construct homes to rehabilitate Dharavi residents. Additionally, the government has set a timeline of 17 years for completing the entire project.

6. Salt pan land 'safe' for the Dharavi redevelopment project: NMDPL

The NMDPL said in a statement on April 10 that the Maharashtra government has approved the allocation of approximately 256 acres of salt pan land for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

These land parcels are in Mulund, Kanjurmarg, and Bhandup.

While the proposed development of these saltpan lands to rehouse ineligible Dharavikars has raised environmental concerns, the statement clarified that the saltpan lands are on the western side of the eastern expressway, away from the sea for nearly a decade, and are completely safe for development.