DHR Holdings leases 1.8 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield for total rent of 88 crore

DHR Holding India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary and global capability centre (GCC) of life sciences and diagnostics major Danaher Corporation, has leased approximately 1.8 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield at a total rent of ₹88 crore for a period of five years , according to property registration data accessed by Propstack.

Bengaluru real estate: DHR Holding India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary and global capability centre (GCC) of life sciences and diagnostics major Danaher Corporation, has leased the space from Sumadhura Group's entity Sumadhura Capitol Towers Pvt Ltd. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels Photo)

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The fresh lease commences from April 1, 2026, and has been signed with the owner of the property, Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group's entity Sumadhura Capitol Towers Private Limited

The leased premises comprise a chargeable area of 180,121 sq ft across the ninth, 10th and 11th floors of Sumadhura Capitol Towers in Whitefield. The carpet area of the office space is 133,290 sq ft. DHR Holdings will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.34 crore, translating to a rental rate of ₹74.20 per sq ft per month based on the chargeable area.

According to the property registration documents, the agreement includes a 5% escalation in rent every year, taking the estimated total rental outgo over the five-year tenure to approximately ₹88 crore, according to the transaction details.

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{{^usCountry}} DHR Holdings has also paid a security deposit of ₹9.38 crore for the office premises. The deposit is equivalent to around seven months of the initial monthly rent. The ₹74.20 per sq ft monthly rent is based on the chargeable area rather than the carpet area. On the carpet area of 133,290 sq ft, the effective monthly rental works out to approximately ₹100 per sq ft, the documents show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DHR Holdings has also paid a security deposit of ₹9.38 crore for the office premises. The deposit is equivalent to around seven months of the initial monthly rent. The ₹74.20 per sq ft monthly rent is based on the chargeable area rather than the carpet area. On the carpet area of 133,290 sq ft, the effective monthly rental works out to approximately ₹100 per sq ft, the documents show. {{/usCountry}}

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The transaction adds to the growing presence of large global corporations and their GCCs in Bengaluru’s Whitefield corridor, which has emerged as one of the city’s key commercial and technology hubs. The area has attracted companies across technology, financial services, life sciences, engineering and other sectors, supported by a large office stock and connectivity to eastern Bengaluru.

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Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology company operating across life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology-related businesses. Its Indian operations include research, technology, engineering, finance and other corporate functions, with the country becoming an important location for global capability operations.

An email query was sent to Sumadhura Group. The story will be updated if a response is received. DHR Holding India Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Flexible workspace leasing surges 68% in H1 2026, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai lead

Bengaluru real estate market's leasing transactions

Recently, Aon Consulting Private Limited, has leased nearly 2 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹98 crore over a five-year period, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. According to the documents, the transaction covers a chargeable area of 198,509 sq ft across the second, third, fourth and sixth floors of Vista Earth Centre in the Whitefield area.

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The space was leased from Vista Spaces Earth Centre Private Limited, and the lease been structured for a tenure of five years, with the lease commencement dates recorded as December 2025 and June 2026 for the respective premises.

Along with them, German semiconductor major Infineon Technologies has leased around 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space at Brigade Solarium City in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for a 10-year term. The company’s total estimated rent outgo over the lease period is estimated to be around ₹752 crore, excluding other charges, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

The landlord is Akruthi Infra-Build Developers Private Limited, while the lease is dated December 2026. Infineon has taken ground plus nine floors in the building, the documents showed. Propstack said that the deal also includes a rent-free period of eight months, with the lease scheduled to start on December 1, 2026.

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