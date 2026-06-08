DLF eyes Phase 2 launch of Mumbai project, to add over 8 lakh sq ft this fiscal

Real estate major DLF plans to launch the second phase of its maiden Mumbai project The Westpark in FY27. The phase will comprise around 8 lakh sq ft, followed by an additional 5–6 lakh sq ft in the next fiscal, according to the management call with investors and analysts.

DLF plans to launch the second phase of its maiden Mumbai project in FY27. The phase will comprise around 8 lakh sq ft. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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DLF launched four towers spanning around 9 lakh sq ft under Phase 1 of its Mumbai project, The Westpark, in Andheri West on July 17, 2025. The entire inventory was sold out within days, generating sales bookings worth ₹2,300 crore.

Spread across 10 acres, The Westpark will comprise a mix of 3 BHK and larger apartments, with unit sizes ranging from 1,125 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft, according to the company.

DLF plans to launch second phase of Mumbai's The Westpark project this fiscal

According to the management call with investors and analysts, the company has so far launched 9 lakh sq ft of super built up area in the Mumbai project.

“...Westpark as defined currently is a total pipeline of in excess of 5 million square feet super area. Against this, we have so far launched 900,000 square feet we should be launching the next phase of 800,000-odd in this fiscal, maybe 500,000 or 600,000 square feet the fiscal afterwards and we change it. We are also constantly looking how we can organically grow the Westpark geography and we are in conversations across with other development options in and around Westpark,” top officials said during the company's earnings call with investors and analysts.

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{{^usCountry}} “And obviously frankly our Mumbai team and our joint venture partners, we continue to look at any other interesting opportunities in Mumbai. So, we are in Mumbai now for good for sure clearly,” they said. DLF open to ‘lucrative’ opportunities in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And obviously frankly our Mumbai team and our joint venture partners, we continue to look at any other interesting opportunities in Mumbai. So, we are in Mumbai now for good for sure clearly,” they said. DLF open to ‘lucrative’ opportunities in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

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The company is constantly looking for ‘lucrative’ opportunities in the Mumbai real estate market, they said.

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“We will continue to be cautious and calibrated in Mumbai, but we would be open to a lucrative and nice opportunities in Mumbai and Westpark itself should keep on going into a very strong core for us,” they told investors.

DLF's re-entry into Mumbai

DLF announced its re-entry into the Mumbai real estate market in July 2023. Its first project in the city, The Westpark in Andheri West, is being developed in partnership with the Trident Group under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme.

The developer had previously entered Mumbai in 2005 by acquiring 17 acres of prime mill land in Lower Parel at a National Textile Corporation auction for ₹704 crore, then the highest bid. Following the 2008 global financial crisis, DLF revised its strategy and sold the land to Lodha (now Macrotech Developers) for ₹2,700 crore in 2012.

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Aakash Ohri, DLF Home Developers Ltd Managing Director, had told Hindustan Times Real Estate last year that the company is open to more projects in Mumbai. “Right now, our focus is on the Andheri project in Mumbai, but we are open to exploring more opportunities across the city, including South Mumbai, where many of our aspirational homebuyers are," Ohri had said.

DLF's launch pipeline

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On the launch pipeline for FY27, top officials said during the company's earnings call with investors and analysts, that the company expects to launch housing projects in Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa with a total revenue potential of about ₹20,000 crore.

DLF - the country's largest real estate company by market capitalisation - reported a marginal increase in its consolidated profit to ₹4,414.68 crore in FY26 from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total income increased to ₹9,816.04 crore in FY26 from ₹8,995.89 crore in FY25.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects, spanning over 352 million sq ft.