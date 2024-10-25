DLF Q2 results: Net profit jumps over 2-fold to 1,381 crore; revenue up 48% to 2,181 crore

Real estate major DLF on October 25 reported a over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,381 crore in the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹622.78 crore in the year ago period, DLF said in a regulatory filing on October 25. DLF on October 25 reported a over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 1,381 crore in the September quarter. (Picture for representational purposes only)

The company's total income was up by almost 48% to touch ₹2,181 crore during the July to September period of 2024-2025 from ₹1476.42 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's net profit increased sharply to ₹2,026.69 crore from ₹1,149.78 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s total income grew to ₹3,910.65 crore during the April-September period of this fiscal from ₹2,998.13 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year, it said.

Sales bookings down 69% to ₹ 692 cr

"The outlook for the residential business continues to be strong and our development business continues to exhibit steady performance. New sales bookings during the quarter were down to ₹692 crore reflecting delay in receiving the requisite approvals for our new product launches,” the company said.

It said that the approval for its super luxury offering-The Dahlias in DLF 5, Gurugram, has since been received in the early part of the current quarter. New sales bookings for the first half of the fiscal stands at ₹7,094 crore and the company remains on track to meet its guidance for the full fiscal, the company said.

Its net cash position stood at ₹2,831 crore at the end of the period despite a higher dividend payout of ₹1,238 crore during this quarter, it noted.



DCCDL delivers a strong quarter



Q2FY25 consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited stood at ₹1,653 crore, reflecting y-o-y growth of 13%; consolidated profit for the quarter stood at ₹521 crore, registering a healthy growth of 25% as compared to Q2FY24, the company said.

The company’s rental business is experiencing a positive upturn and is demonstrating steady growth. Encouraged by these strong trends, the company has accelerated its capex commitments to fuel growth of its rental portfolio and have commenced development of the subsequent phases of Downtown, Chennai and Downtown, Gurugram totaling around 11 msf which includes a large 2 msf (approximate) retail destination in Gurugram, the company said.

“Our ongoing projects, including Atrium Place in Gurugram and 3 retail malls, remain on track to commence rents in the next fiscal,” the company said in a statement.

“We believe that our business is well poised to leverage this structural upcycle backed by a significant land bank having high embedded potential, robust pipeline of new products across both development and rental business, strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation,” it said.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in market capitalisation. The company is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential (development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business).

The company has developed more than 178 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 349 million square feet. It has 220 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

