Dubai ruler issues new building law to enhance quality and safety; violators may face Dh2 million fines

UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued a new law aimed at strengthening the quality and safety of buildings in the emirate. The legislation seeks to enhance the safety, structural integrity and sustainability of buildings in Dubai by mandating regular maintenance and ensuring the safe operation of building systems, media reports said.

Under the new law, all buildings will be required to obtain quality and safety certificates. It also mandates routine maintenance, structural inspections and system safety checks. Older buildings will receive certificates valid for 5 years, while newer buildings will receive certificates valid for 10 years. Non-compliance with the regulations could attract fines of up to Dh2 million, media reports said.

While certified properties should fetch 5–15% higher rents and resale premiums, the law improves safety by lowering risks from flaws or failures, making it perfect for families, real estate experts told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The law aims to strengthen the quality, safety and sustainability of buildings in Dubai The legislation applies to all buildings across Dubai, including those located in private development zones and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre, regardless of whether they were constructed before or after the law came into force, Gulf News reported.

The law aims to strengthen the quality, safety and sustainability of buildings in Dubai by ensuring structural integrity, mandating regular maintenance and promoting the safe operation of building systems. It is also intended to enhance occupant comfort, reduce accidents, safeguard lives and property, and preserve the emirate’s urban identity, it said.

As per law, the Dubai Municipality is responsible for ensuring building safety and quality by developing a digital management system, maintaining a unified building database, conducting periodic assessments, setting sustainability standards, and implementing measures and procedures to safeguard buildings, lives, and property. It also oversees maintenance, investigates incidents, applies corrective actions, promotes modern technologies, regulates materials, and manages the digital building portal, the news report said.

The Law defines the roles of authorities overseeing construction in Dubai, including the Dubai Municipality, as well as authorities supervising private developments and free zones, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre, the news report said.

According to the Law, the owner of a building, including unit owners under Law No. (6) of 2019 on Joint Property Ownership in Dubai, must obtain a Quality and Safety Certificate after the building’s completion, ensure any defects identified in inspections are corrected, and follow the procedures set by the relevant authority, the news report said.

Under the Law, building owners must hire a licensed engineering office to assess the building and prepare a technical report for the Quality and Safety Certificate, carry out periodic maintenance for buildings under 20 years old, and fix any defects that threaten structural safety, lives, property, or surrounding buildings. Owners must allow authority inspections, enable repair works, and continue maintenance even after obtaining the certificate. The Law also defines the responsibilities of building management and the engineering office and sets rules for authority inspections to ensure the building meets certification requirements, the media report said.

The validity of the Quality and Safety Certificate is 10 years from the date of the completion certificate for buildings less than 40 years old, and 5 years for buildings 40 years or older. The certificate can be renewed for similar periods, with the conditions and procedures for renewal determined by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai (TEC), the news report said.

According to the Law, in cases where a building is approved for demolition, the rules for vacating tenants set out in Law No. (26) of 2007 on Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in Dubai and its amendments apply. Tenants who vacate under this Law have priority to return to the building after reconstruction or completion of maintenance and repairs, at the same rental value agreed in their original lease, unless otherwise agreed by both parties.

Violators of the Law or its decisions face fines from Dh100 to Dh1,000,000, with repeat offences within two years subject to doubled fines up to Dh2,000,000, it said.

Relevant authorities may also suspend building permits, stop any transactions or approvals related to the building with government or private entities, including the Dubai Land Department, and halt lease certifications for units in the building until the violations are corrected, the Gulf News reported.

This is what experts have to say Morgan Owen, Managing Director - Middle East & North Africa, ANAROCK Group, told HT Real Estate that all buildings must now have quality and safety certificates in accordance with the new law, which also calls for routine maintenance, structural inspections, and system safety checks. Older buildings receive 5-year certificates, while newer buildings receive 10-year ones. Failure to comply can result in fines of up to Dh2 million.

“This mainly helps those who invest or rent in Dubai, and is especially pertinent for the 3.5 million NRIs living in the UAE. While certified properties should fetch 5–15% higher rents and resale premiums, the law improves safety by reducing risks posed by flaws or failures, making it ideal for families,” he explained.

Additionally, tenants are protected by the right to return to units at original rent levels following repairs. Essentially, if a building needs mandatory repairs, maintenance, or even demolition and reconstruction, tenants who leave during this time have the first right to move back into their old units once the work is done, and they won't have to pay more rent, he added.