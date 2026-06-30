Godrej Properties buys 47-acre land parcel in Chennai for plotted housing project; eyes 500 crore revenue

Godrej Properties Ltd. has acquired a 47-acre land parcel for a plotted residential project in Chennai with a developable potential of around 1.2 million sq ft. The project is expected to generate an estimated revenue of ₹500 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on June 30.

Godrej Properties Ltd. has acquired a 47-acre land parcel for a plotted residential project with a developable potential of around 1.2 million sq ft. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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The proposed development on this land will primarily comprise plotted residential units and is expected to offer a developable potential of around 1.2 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹500 crore, the company said.

The company has acquired the land parcel through an outright purchase, which is located off Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in South Chennai, it said.

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Where is the site located?

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{{^usCountry}} The site is well connected via OMR, providing access to key employment hubs across the Siruseri–Kelambakkam corridor, including SIPCOT as well as emerging nodes such as Vandalur, Guduvanchery, and the wider Mahabalipuram region, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The site is well connected via OMR, providing access to key employment hubs across the Siruseri–Kelambakkam corridor, including SIPCOT as well as emerging nodes such as Vandalur, Guduvanchery, and the wider Mahabalipuram region, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

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The location is supported by a steadily evolving social infrastructure, with access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail, and entertainment options, contributing to its growing appeal as a residential destination, it said.

“South Chennai is seeing a clear evolution in residential demand, with homebuyers increasingly gravitating towards well-planned, future-ready communities that offer quality of living and long-term value. This belt has emerged as one of the most promising residential micro markets in the region, supported by improving infrastructure and growing end-user interest. Our focus is on creating thoughtfully designed developments that align with these changing expectations and deliver enduring value over time, as we continue to strengthen our presence in Chennai,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

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During the 2025-26 fiscal, Godrej Properties acquired 18 land parcels to develop housing projects, which have a combined revenue potential of ₹42,100 crore, as part of its expansion plan to meet strong consumer demand.

Earlier this year, Godrej Properties acquired a 44-acre land parcel in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to develop a premium plotted residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹450 crore.